Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late

20 March 2021 10:29 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Mental health
children's mental health

Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.

Mental health problems affect about one in ten children and younger people. These problems can include depression and anxiety, says presenter Saskia Falken, standing in for Sara-Jayne King.

While we can't say for certain what triggers mental health issues, we know that if left untreated it often carries over into adulthood, she adds.

So how do we identify mental health problems in our children and how can we help?

Saskia chats to clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, to help answer these questions.

There are the normal strains and changes in a child's life and development and when they go through that their behaviour changes, and that is typically what we are looking at or wanting parents to identify - a consistent change in your child's behaviour patterns.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

If these changes impact a core area of their day-to-day wellbeing and functioning it should be addressed, he says.

If there are changes in their social interaction with friends at school that is quite a big one.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

A change in academic performance is also a sign to look out for he adds.

It can also be at home as well.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

But it is important to be aware that as a child grows up they do go through critical stages of change and development, notes Rosenstein

These can look like a problem so it is difficult for parents to know when it is important to pay attention.

There are some behaviours like self-harming, mood changes such as crying a lot, talking about being very anxious that can be picked out...and are a sign they are struggling with something.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

Many children are aware they are struggling and can self-identify.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

But they can find it more challenging to describe these struggles verbally.

There are definitely behaviours and patterns of change that can be picked out especially with anxiety, depression and self-harm.

Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist

He says conditions such as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or panic attacks do show up in a similar way as they would in adults,

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?

20 March 2021 9:43 AM

On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

19 March 2021 4:14 PM

Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum

18 March 2021 1:28 PM

"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.

