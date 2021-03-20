How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late
Mental health problems affect about one in ten children and younger people. These problems can include depression and anxiety, says presenter Saskia Falken, standing in for Sara-Jayne King.
While we can't say for certain what triggers mental health issues, we know that if left untreated it often carries over into adulthood, she adds.
So how do we identify mental health problems in our children and how can we help?
Saskia chats to clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein, to help answer these questions.
There are the normal strains and changes in a child's life and development and when they go through that their behaviour changes, and that is typically what we are looking at or wanting parents to identify - a consistent change in your child's behaviour patterns.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
If these changes impact a core area of their day-to-day wellbeing and functioning it should be addressed, he says.
If there are changes in their social interaction with friends at school that is quite a big one.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
A change in academic performance is also a sign to look out for he adds.
It can also be at home as well.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
But it is important to be aware that as a child grows up they do go through critical stages of change and development, notes Rosenstein
These can look like a problem so it is difficult for parents to know when it is important to pay attention.
There are some behaviours like self-harming, mood changes such as crying a lot, talking about being very anxious that can be picked out...and are a sign they are struggling with something.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
Many children are aware they are struggling and can self-identify.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
But they can find it more challenging to describe these struggles verbally.
There are definitely behaviours and patterns of change that can be picked out especially with anxiety, depression and self-harm.Dr David Rosenstein, Clinical psychologist
He says conditions such as Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) or panic attacks do show up in a similar way as they would in adults,
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
