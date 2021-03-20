Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual





Cape Town Pride is one of the city's most colourful affair on the event calendar but like most things, the organisers have had to reimagine this year's event, says presenter Saskia Falken, standing in for Sara-Jayne king on Weekend Breakfast.

If we were not in the middle of a pandemic, there would be a week of activities in and around the city which will lead up to the extravagant Mardi Gras at the end of the week, adds Saskia.

But we are in the middle of a pandemic with restrictions on gatherings that would make it nearly impossible to have Cape Town Pride in the manner that we are used to.

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As talks to Saskia about how the event organisers have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride.

It's been a very interesting and trying time for Cape Town Pride this year. The pandemic has done many, many things to us...and it has been a very interesting thing moving into a virtual space. It has been an interesting learning curve. Matthew van As, Director - Cape Town Pride

Prides the world over have had to change the way they look at things and engage with the community, he says.

When we sat down as the directors we said we have to do something, we have to be visible...We need the visibility for our community because the atrocities that happen to the LGBTQI+ community is an ongoing battle - and that hasn't stopped because of Covid. Matthew van As, Director - Cape Town Pride

The visibility is super important. Matthew van As, Director - Cape Town Pride

Listen to the interview with Matthew van As in the audio below: