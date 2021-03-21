Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community
“If you love the plants, they will grow!”
That's how Manelisi Makupata sums up the success of his urban farm venture in Gugulethu.
He grows organic vegetables, herbs and also some vines.
Manelisi's Urban Farm provides seasonal produce to the community and sells at a number of markets.
On Weekend Breakfast, Makupata describes how he first picked up gardening skills helping his father as a child.
He encourages community members to start their own small vegetable gardens and also focuses on youth empowerment.
"I also want to use my garden to educate the youth of Gugulethu, and give them a skills set to get them off the streets and out of gangs" he says.Manelisi Makupata, Founder - Manelisi's Urban Farm
To help Makupata realise his vision, find more info here.
You can also follow him on Facebook.
The urban gardener has started a crowd funding page - see if the link is live yet at www.thundafund.com/manelisi.
Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/manelisiurbanfarm/photos/a.1568554553430637/2965273647092047/?type=1&theater
