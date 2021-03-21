Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
View all Local
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral. 18 March 2021 9:49 AM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot? On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences. 20 March 2021 9:43 AM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
SA billionaire Patrice Motsepe voted in as CAF president Motsepe has proven his commitment to African football and has Fifa's ear, says sports journo Sizwe Mbebe. 12 March 2021 1:39 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community

21 March 2021 2:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gugulethu
vegetable garden
weekend breakfast
organic vegetables
Manelisi's Urban Farm
Manelisi Makupata

Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.

“If you love the plants, they will grow!”

That's how Manelisi Makupata sums up the success of his urban farm venture in Gugulethu.

He grows organic vegetables, herbs and also some vines.

Image: Manelisi's Urban Farm on Facebook @manelisiurbanfarm

Manelisi's Urban Farm provides seasonal produce to the community and sells at a number of markets.

On Weekend Breakfast, Makupata describes how he first picked up gardening skills helping his father as a child.

He encourages community members to start their own small vegetable gardens and also focuses on youth empowerment.

"I also want to use my garden to educate the youth of Gugulethu, and give them a skills set to get them off the streets and out of gangs" he says.

Manelisi Makupata, Founder - Manelisi's Urban Farm

To help Makupata realise his vision, find more info here.

You can also follow him on Facebook.

The urban gardener has started a crowd funding page - see if the link is live yet at www.thundafund.com/manelisi.

Listen to the conversation on Weekend Breakfast:




21 March 2021 2:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Gugulethu
vegetable garden
weekend breakfast
organic vegetables
Manelisi's Urban Farm
Manelisi Makupata

More from Local

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

21 March 2021 1:22 PM

Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

19 March 2021 2:35 PM

Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

19 March 2021 2:03 PM

"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gatesville Melomed explains why vaccination unit shut down when doses ran out

19 March 2021 1:51 PM

Melomed spokesperson Shameema Adams explains that its accredited centre's supply relies on the national Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now

19 March 2021 1:20 PM

'As of today, my view is that it is not, but that is not to say a third wave is not going to come, says Dr Harry Moultrie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late

20 March 2021 10:29 AM

Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?

20 March 2021 9:43 AM

On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Long Covid is a post-viral fatigue syndrome also seen after swine and bird flu'

19 March 2021 4:14 PM

Dr Jason MacArthur says the syndrome develops after the virus itself passes, but the condition continues to affect the patient.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast

18 March 2021 6:53 PM

Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Harare, Lusaka, Maputo, Windhoek… Airlink connects an Africa poised for recovery

18 March 2021 3:19 PM

"We will be picking up other destinations in the subregion over time," promises Airlink CEO Rodger Foster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: Cyril Ramaphosa's Human Rights Day address

21 March 2021 1:47 PM

Internet blackout as Congo-Brazzaville votes, with Sassou Nguesso set to win

21 March 2021 11:31 AM

SAA business rescue expected to be completed by end of March

21 March 2021 11:07 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA