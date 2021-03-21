Streaming issues? Report here
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

21 March 2021 1:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Inequality
Constitution
Human Rights Day
South African Human Rights Commission
Human Rights
SAHRC
Andre Gaum
socio-economic transformation
pit latrines

Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.
A group of people call for better living conditions on Mandela Day. Image: EWN

Our young democracy may be approaching 27 years on this Human Rights Day, but many South Africans are still fighting a daily battle for their basic rights to be respected.

"It's a concern that the principle of unity and diversity is not alive and well as it should be in our country" says Andre Gaum, Commissioner of the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

Abongile Nzelenzele interviews the Commissioner on Weekend Breakfast.

The most complaints we still receive are complaints pertaining to matters of equality, and hate speech in particular.

Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

We've seen an increase of 13% generally in terms of complaints as opposed to the previous financial year. Equality, just administrative action and economic and social rights are topping the list.

Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

However, Guam maintains that South Africa has made progress. He cites the global respect accorded our Constitution and Bill of Rights.

And there's been a high rate of ratification of very important international instruments that have been domesticated in the sense that they've now become part of our law.

Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world and this is one area where a lot still needs to be done, he says.

The whole matter of the gap between the wealthy and the most impoverished needs to be closed to a larger extent. We should all work on that.

Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

RELATED: E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet

Among many socio-economic inequalities, water and sanitation provision in South Africa's schools remains woefully inadequate.

We have written to all of the MECs and four of them, including the MEC of the Eastern Cape, have unfortunately not come back to us as to the exact schools in their provinces without water and sanitation. We will now have to take further steps in terms of subpoenaing them.

Andre Gaum, Commissioner - South African Human Rights Commission

Listen to Gaum on the state of human rights in South Africa:




