UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab
Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the latest milestone in the UK vaccine rollout as a "phenomenal achievement".
On Weekend Breakfast, Abongile Nzelenzele (in for Sara-Jayne King) gets the latest from UK correspondent Gavin Grey.
RELATED: UK nearing 'landmark' figure of 20m receiving first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
An incredible milestone of nearly 27 million people have been vaccinated with one dose. Over 2 million people have received two doses.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The European Union's vaccination drive is not faring as well after the health concerns expressed about the Oxford Astra-Zeneca vaccine.
It's reported that the EU has 7 million unused vials "ready to go", says Grey.
There has a lot of blowback from the concerns over the Oxford AstraZenica jab which some in Europe didn't want to use at the start; then they were told 'no, it's absolutely fine'. But of course, some of the damage had been done in people's minds about the vaccine.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Even here in the UK, which is very heavily dominated by the Oxford Astra-Zenica vaccine, GPs are reporting people coming in for their vaccine appointment and when they hear it is not Pfizer, they've had one or two people walk out. That is so disappointing and hurtful to all the scientists that are working so hard.Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
The earliest date that the UK government will allow people to travel abroad for the traditional summer holidays, at this point, is 18 May, Grey adds.
Listen to the update on The UK Report (vaccine update at 1:39)
