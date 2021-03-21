Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days





Lasizwe Dambuza's a popular figure on social media and his wide following has boosted the #R10GoesALongWay campaign he launched with some assistance.

The initiative came amid ongoing protests against university fees and the exclusion of students with historic debt.

RELATED:

VIDEOS - Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

Lasizwe had originally aimed to raise R1 million for needy students battling to register at university because of the cost.

The comedian's now announced that donations equal a total of R2 million, after a R1 million boost from Standard Bank.

Dear South Africa,



From myself Lasizwe Dambuza, I would like to say WE HAVE RAISED R 2 000 000 in 7 DAYS for students in South Africa to get registered in Universities.



Thank you so much! pic.twitter.com/zzcwJkcyn2 — Lasizwe Dambuza (@lasizwe) March 19, 2021

Instead of waiting for a solution to a problem, "'we became the solution!" Lasizwe writes on Instagram.