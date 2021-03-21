Streaming issues? Report here
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days

21 March 2021 3:12 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
University fees
UCT
Student protests
Social media
Crowdfunding
#FeesMustFall
lasizwe
#R10GoesALongWay
Lasizwe Dambuza

The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs.

Lasizwe Dambuza's a popular figure on social media and his wide following has boosted the #R10GoesALongWay campaign he launched with some assistance.

The initiative came amid ongoing protests against university fees and the exclusion of students with historic debt.

RELATED:

VIDEOS - Protesting students occupy UCT financial aid office

UCT scraps policy blocking students with 2020 debt from registration

Lasizwe had originally aimed to raise R1 million for needy students battling to register at university because of the cost.

The comedian's now announced that donations equal a total of R2 million, after a R1 million boost from Standard Bank.

Instead of waiting for a solution to a problem, "'we became the solution!" Lasizwe writes on Instagram.




