Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance





The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) has come out strongly after reported threats, intimidation and bugging of investigative journalists by the SAPS' Crime Intelligence division.

The statement follows a burglary at the home of Daily Maverick journo Marianne Thamm.

Only Thamm's work laptops were stolen.

FILE: Marianne Thamm at The Gathering event on 23 November 2017. Thomas Holder/EWN.

Sanef notes that the investigative journalist had reported on documents that were submitted in court papers by former Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant-General.

The fact that the SAPS has confirmed a formal investigation into leakages to journalists is underway creating the unavoidable suspicion that Thamm’s break-in is linked to the investigation into her sources South African National Editors’ Forum statement

Journalists cannot keep quiet and not investigate members of the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies because of the potential to enable a criminal underworld to thrive and survive across South Africa. South African National Editors’ Forum statement

Sanef called on the police to immediately cease the surveillance of journalists.

