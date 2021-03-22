Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:32
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Today at 11:45
Lets talk garbage
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Choles
Today at 12:10
Is Austerity impacting basic South African Human Rights - SAHRC CEO weighs in
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Tseliso Thipinyane, CEO of the SAHRC
Today at 12:15
SAUS says students will take fees protest to the Union Buildings
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bongani Mahlangu - NEC Member at Sa Union Of Students (Saus)
Today at 12:23
Treasury warns of Covid effect on municipal infrastructure cilliers brink
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cilliers Brink - Shadow Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs at Democratic Alliance
Today at 12:27
Anglican priest names her rape accused
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucinda Evans - Head at Philisa Abafazi Bethu
Today at 12:37
WTO update on African vaccination programmes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Messeret Shibeshii - Epidemiologist and pediatrician at WHO Africa
Today at 12:40
Zimbabwe patriotic bill - Dave Coltart
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Doug Coltart
Today at 12:45
Feature: The Langa massacre: SA’s forgotten apartheid-era atrocity
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:52
REPLAY: Murder in Paris the Dulcie September story
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Netball South Africa
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Blanche de la Guerre
Today at 13:40
Food - New collaboration between Liam Tomlin and The Kitchen Collective
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Liam Tomlin, Owner of Chef's Warehouse
Denise Cowburn-Levy - owner at Ginger and Lime
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Fixed term contracts with Michael Bagraim
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Michael Bagraim
Today at 14:40
Dinners to Die For Murder Mysteries
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Rowan Studti
Danielle Salmon
Today at 14:50
Music with Lee Cole
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lee Cole
Today at 18:16
Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Golding - Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still Human
Today at 19:08
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:19
Zoom Business Book feature
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tony Leon - Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land at ...
Today at 19:33
Zoom Other People’s Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authori... 22 March 2021 8:45 AM
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home. 21 March 2021 3:59 PM
Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs. 21 March 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown "She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane. 19 March 2021 2:03 PM
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone. 18 March 2021 1:46 PM
View all Politics
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
View all Business
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs. 21 March 2021 2:13 PM
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City. 20 March 2021 10:39 AM
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help. 20 March 2021 10:29 AM
View all Lifestyle
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival. 20 March 2021 8:48 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter. 20 March 2021 8:25 AM
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers. 18 March 2021 10:40 PM
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum "The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust. 18 March 2021 1:28 PM
View all Entertainment
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK. 21 March 2021 1:16 PM
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections "We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now." 19 March 2021 1:03 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
View all World
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
Bushiri legal team asks for recusal of magistrate in extradition case The extradition hearing of Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, has been postponed to next Monday. 8 March 2021 6:40 PM
View all Africa
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner. 21 March 2021 1:22 PM
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!' "We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition). 19 March 2021 3:25 PM
Covid-19 vaccination: South Africa lags behind even Rwanda. Why? "It's only a question of supply," says Ian Sanne (Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19). "The vaccine data system is ready." 19 March 2021 10:10 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

22 March 2021 8:45 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
ShotSpotter technology
CT gang violence

Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.

The effectiveness of the ShotSpotter technology acquired by the City of Cape Town at a cost of R32 million is being questioned, after the contract for the service expired in July 2019 and has yet to be renewed.

For a long time, Cape Town has been regarded as the murder capital of South Africa.

Gang warfare has plagued the Mother City for several decades, with Cape Town infamous across the world for the brutal killings on the Cape Flats.

Media regularly report on lives lost in running gun battles between rival gangs in communities like Lavender Hill, Ocean View, Nyanga, Khayelitsha, Bonteheuwel and Mitchells Plain.

This is what prompted City of Cape Town bosses back in 2016, to buy and use the ShotSpotter system at a cost of about R32million.

The technology identifies when a gun has been fired, and can alert authorities to the area it was detected in, cutting down on response times.

The City of Cape Town told the fearful communities held hostage by gangs that this technology would ensure that Metro officers could respond quickly and efficiently to violence in their neighbourhoods.

But the body count in these communities speaks to its absolute failure, with hundreds of people still murdered on the Cape Flats over the past few years.

And now it has been reported that the City’s so-called lifesaving system has been switched off, once again leaving communities with little to no help from authorities.

The contract for the technology expired in July 2019 and has yet to be renewed.

Eldred De Klerk, a policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis says the process the City of Cape Town followed in acquiring the technology in 2016 was already problematic.

When ShotSpotter was bought, the process of acquiring that technology at that expense, was never really a part of the big public debate. For me it's an issue of good public governance, it was money spent from the public purse, money that should've been accounted for, and money that should've been negotiated before the spend. Now it's been silently shelved without any public process.

Eldred De Klerk - Policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

The City seems to want to engage in technology, rather than invest in the kind of relationship with vulnerable communities, where information sharing through that credible and trusted relationship with communities, which is much more reliable, which will lead to better analysis.

Eldred De Klerk - Policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

If they (City of Cape Town) provided essential services, they would understand where people are vulnerable. If they had men and women on the ground, they would understand which people are vulnerable. If they had a conversation with people through ward councilors, they would understand when people are vulnerable, what is happening and get information that would lead to analysis and hopefully lead to the prevention of further death and violence.

Eldred De Klerk - Policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

De Klerk however says Cape Town city bosses are not the only ones to blame for not protecting it's residents. He believes the City should shelve the technology, and reinvest the money in a more meaningful and effective system that can benefit these communities and city at large.

The City should be providing essential services and improving the quality of people's lives, and that's failing. Policing by definition, is both a verb and a noun. It's a much bigger thing that involves multiple agencies, including you an I just simply behaving.

Eldred De Klerk - Policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

I would shelve the program all together. Call it quits, say this is what we've learnt from it, and start investing in the essential, city based activities that allows for a better quality of life, and allows for the controlling everything from spaza shops, to SMME's that are not registered, because those are the little opportunities both making people money, but also for selling illicit goods, money laundering, and all those sort of things.

Eldred De Klerk - Policing expert at the African Centre for Security and Intelligence Praxis.

Listen to the audio of the interview below




22 March 2021 8:45 AM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Cape Town
ShotSpotter technology
CT gang violence

More from Local

Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance

21 March 2021 3:59 PM

The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social media star helps raise R2m for students in just 7 days

21 March 2021 3:12 PM

The money from Lasizwe Dambuza and friends' crowdfunding campaign will help university students cover registration costs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community

21 March 2021 2:13 PM

Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

21 March 2021 1:22 PM

Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual

20 March 2021 10:39 AM

Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

20 March 2021 9:01 AM

Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape

20 March 2021 8:48 AM

Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town

20 March 2021 8:25 AM

Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed

19 March 2021 5:27 PM

Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Medical scheme members happy to subsidise Covid-19 vaccines - survey

19 March 2021 2:35 PM

Michael Willie of the Council for Medical Aid Schemes says the survey sample was a significant and representative sample.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance

21 March 2021 3:59 PM

The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

21 March 2021 1:22 PM

Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown

19 March 2021 2:03 PM

"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks

18 March 2021 1:46 PM

Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Traffic lights out? City of Cape Town plans to take over repairs from SANRAL

18 March 2021 9:49 AM

Transport Mayco Member Felicity Purchase says CoCT is hoping to have an agreement in place to take over the repairs from Sanral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

E Cape Ed Dept slams principal accused of forcing 11-year-old into pit toilet

17 March 2021 1:41 PM

E Cape Ed Dept responds to an 'inhumane' video showing an 11-year-old school pupil forced to retrieve a cellphone from a pit latrine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing R200m from TMNP is historic irregular spending not current - SANParks

17 March 2021 1:06 PM

SANParks executives say only a small portion of that R200 million total is actual irregular expenditure for the 2019/2020 period.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Ramaphosa has power to suspend Mkhewbane amid inquiry - but he probably won't'

17 March 2021 1:04 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face a political and legal attack over a potential 'conflict of interest' if he suspends the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAA promised customer ticket refunds but seems to have backpedaled, says Asata

17 March 2021 9:18 AM

Asata CEO Otto De Vries says R3 billion was approved for 'unflown ticket liability' in the business rescue plan - so where is it?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC, DA work together in Parly: 'Great moment for democracy in South Africa'

17 March 2021 8:41 AM

Political machinations often hurt the country, but yesterday political ideology was put aside, says DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman

Local Sport Lifestyle

UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab

World

SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC

Local Politics Opinion

Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Another top Dirco official suspended over R118 million New York land deal

22 March 2021 10:26 AM

SAHRC: Concept of ‘unity in diversity’ not as alive as it should be

22 March 2021 9:52 AM

Mkhize mum on which countries bought SA’s AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines

22 March 2021 9:22 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA