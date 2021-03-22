Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Zoom Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon
Zoom Business Book feature
Zoom Other People's Money - Qaanitah Hunter, Political editor News24. Author: "Balance of Power: Ramaphosa & the Future of South Africa".
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe

22 March 2021 12:39 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland.

March 2021 marks a year since most of Europe went into lockdown, as Covid-19 began to spread across the continent, and ultimately the world.

A year later, not much seems to have changed, as France and Poland impose new lockdown restrictions because of am increase in coronavirus infection rates in parts of those countries.

21 million people are affected by the latest lockdown which came into effect on Saturday, which includes the capital Paris where non essential shops, hotels, sports and cultural facilities have all been closed.

Under the new measures, schools remain open and outdoor exercise is allowed within a 10 kilometre radius of home.

EU member states had hoped the rollout of the vaccine would curb the spread of the Covid-19, however many European countries are now facing the prospect of a third wave of the virus.

Over in the USA, Miami authorities implemented a curfew, to curb hundreds of party goers who've descended on the coastal city for the annual spring break.

Just hours earlier, Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber declared a state of emergency and set an 8 p.m. curfew to curtail any large gatherings.

Miami police arrested at least a dozen people following the start of the curfew, which will be in effect until at least March 30.

Listen to the audio below of the World View with Adam Gilchrist




