SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan

23 March 2021 9:06 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism founding editor-in-chief, Mia Malan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about where South Africa's vaccine rollout plan finds itself, and what it means for the population, awaiting their Covid-19 inoculation.

RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

Malan says there are two things that determine which vaccines South Africa will get, other than the efficacy of course.

Firstly, is whether we are allowed to use the vaccine in the country, that is if it has regulatory approval, and secondly whether there are doses available.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Currently, South Africa has regulatory approval for two vaccines, AstraZeneca, which we are not going to use, and Pfizer.

The most obvious way to go ahead after the implementation trial of J&J is to use the Pfizer vaccine s it already has regulatory approval.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March, according to Health Minister Mkhize's statement to Parliament two weeks ago.

Whether that would happen would really depend on whether Pfizer has enough stock.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

100,000 Pfizer vaccines are meant to arrive through Covax, the international procurement mechanism, and 500,000 directly from Pfizer.

South Africa will rely on whether Pfizer has enough doses, she adds.

While government has said it has procured 20 million does from Pfizer that does not mean we will get all 20 million at once because there are so many stock problems throughout the world.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

J&J only has approval to be used in a clinical trial setting. Should that approval come through for wider use within the next month or so, then obviously that is a vaccine that would be very strongly considered for wider rollout because it is easier than Pfizer as it is only one-dose and is easier to store.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Government has stated that South Africa has negotiated to receive 11 million doses of J&J, says Malan.

Most of these will only arrive in the second half of the year, with 2.8 million arriving between April and June, and 5 million in the next quarter, and another 5 million in the last quarter.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

We know Johnson&Johnson have had huge manufacturing problems in terms of how many doses they can produce, so they have signed a deal with another pharmaceutical company Merck to help them to produce more doses.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Aspen in South Africa only fills and packages these vaccines and does not manufacture them at this safe, once the vaccine is sent to them by J&J. she explains.

There is talk that Aspen might start manufacturing but that is not something that can be developed in a month or two.

Mia Malan, Founding Editor-in-Chief - Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Listen to the interview below:




