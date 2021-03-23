[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS





A series of protests around Cape Town has caused havoc for morning commuters. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Western Cape Police Spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

The protests are allegedly being held by members of local informal settlements demanding water and temporary toilets and may continue until Friday.

Police have their hands full this morning because not only are they dealing with one quarter, it is sporadic incidents on various parts along the N2 where currently tires are burning, and along Baden Powell Drive. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

The N2 incoming and outgoing are open now. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

SAPS has deployments on Baden Powell, as well as Hindle Road near Blue Downs, and Somerset West, she says.

The contingent on the N2 Somerset West side are trying to move a group of about 50 people that are very close to the freeway. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

#sapsWC #SAPS POP Unit members deployed to deal with service delivery #ProtestAction in Cape Town that has affected early morning traffic on the N2, Baden Powell Road, Mew Way, Hindle Road in Blue Downs, R300 and Somerset West. Baden Powell is closed #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/yXjdNQKo7t — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 23, 2021

She says public order police, with the support of local police in some instances, are trying to manage the situation.

Currently, for us, the main problem area is the N2 Baden Powell where the road is blocked and they are burning tires. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

Listen to the update on N2 protests by Brigadier Novela Potelwa in the audio below: