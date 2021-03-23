Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith





During a walkabout in Ocean View on Friday, Mayor Plato was caught on camera telling residents to shut up.

The aim of the walkabout was to observe the work of the local neighbourhood watch but councillor JP Smith says the community event was derailed by a group of activists known as the CCC.

"They came to disrupt an entirely legitimate community event... after they got the footage and the provocation they were looking for, they left", Smith tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.

In the video, which has been widely shared on Facebook and YouTube, Mayor Plato loses his cool during a confrontation with a community member and he is restrained by security officials before SAPS officers intervene.

Smith, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, has accused the CCC of "cheap opportunistic politics" ahead of local government elections later this year.

He believes that the video has been selectively edited to depict a "misrepresentation and unfair distortion" of the incident on Friday.

The mayor has taken to walking community by community with a neigbourhood watch every Friday night. He does different focuses and the moment the focus is on crime. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

When we showed up there [in Ocean View] the CCC were there and attempted to disrupt the event. They were constantly jostling the mayor, jumping in front of him, screaming at him and disrupting to the event to the point that the local residents and neighbourhood watch themselves became abusive with the CCC and were also shouting them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

I'm pretty sure that the video highly-selectively edited. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

I think it was cheap politics especially because one of the CCC party leaders admitted in a meeting in Delft that they know full well that policing is a national competency... but as he said "you're an easy target". JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The City is doing everything it can to compensate for the gradual decay of our policing capabilities across the country. Crime prevention is not a local government competency. It's a national competency. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to JP Smith on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto: