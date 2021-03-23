Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
During a walkabout in Ocean View on Friday, Mayor Plato was caught on camera telling residents to shut up.
The aim of the walkabout was to observe the work of the local neighbourhood watch but councillor JP Smith says the community event was derailed by a group of activists known as the CCC.
"They came to disrupt an entirely legitimate community event... after they got the footage and the provocation they were looking for, they left", Smith tells CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto.
In the video, which has been widely shared on Facebook and YouTube, Mayor Plato loses his cool during a confrontation with a community member and he is restrained by security officials before SAPS officers intervene.
Smith, the City of Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, has accused the CCC of "cheap opportunistic politics" ahead of local government elections later this year.
He believes that the video has been selectively edited to depict a "misrepresentation and unfair distortion" of the incident on Friday.
The mayor has taken to walking community by community with a neigbourhood watch every Friday night. He does different focuses and the moment the focus is on crime.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
When we showed up there [in Ocean View] the CCC were there and attempted to disrupt the event. They were constantly jostling the mayor, jumping in front of him, screaming at him and disrupting to the event to the point that the local residents and neighbourhood watch themselves became abusive with the CCC and were also shouting them.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
I'm pretty sure that the video highly-selectively edited.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
I think it was cheap politics especially because one of the CCC party leaders admitted in a meeting in Delft that they know full well that policing is a national competency... but as he said "you're an easy target".JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The City is doing everything it can to compensate for the gradual decay of our policing capabilities across the country. Crime prevention is not a local government competency. It's a national competency.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen to JP Smith on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4ICCbfxqnfU
More from Politics
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed.Read More
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance
The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.Read More
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC
Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.Read More
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown
"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks
Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.Read More
More from Local
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist
An Anglican priest is taking legal action against Reverend June Dolley-Major after she publicly named him as her alleged rapist.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed.Read More
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.Read More
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series
The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.Read More
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More