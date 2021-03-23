Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
Japanese small car specialist Suzuki is selling more cars in South Africa than ever before.
A flurry of highly-rated new products has helped Suzuki increase its sales and market share at a time when new-vehicle sales in South Africa is in freefall.
South Africans bought 16 527 Suzukis in 2020; up 7% on sales during 2019 despite the overall market shrinking by 29.1%.
In February 2021, Suzuki sold 2142 cars – an all-time monthly record for the carmaker in South Africa.
Its share of the market in February totalled 8.6%, also a record.
Mike Wills interviewed motoring journalist Alex Parker about the phenomenal growth of Suzuki in South Africa.
Every other brand – especially luxury car makers – have taken a hammering in 2020, said Parker.
A member of my family has a Suzuki; I’m deeply impressed…Mike Wills, presenter - CapeTalk
Suzuki had an absolute flyer… in 2020… They grew their sales by 7%... it’s astonishing given the collapse of the market… The economy is in very bad shape and people are making extremely conservative decisions when buying cars… These are good value cars… They’re extremely well-made… They are well-priced and reliable…Alex Parker, motoring journalist
The cheapest car in South Africa is a Suzuki S-Presso. I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought it would be! … For the price… I don’t know how they sell it for that price… extremely good value… The engine is absolutely fine, especially around town… Plenty of power for most motorists…Alex Parker, motoring journalist
We’re entering a phase of automotive inequality… Uptake in the developed world [of EVs] is huge… Adding safety features adds cost. You would not be able to buy a Suzuki S-Presso in the EU…Alex Parker, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
