'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the real factors and figures affecting South Africa's drive towards herd immunity against Covid-19.
RELATED: SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
What is herd immunity?
When you are talking about vaccinating a population, what you are looking to do is essentially have enough people protected within a country or within a community, so that the virus can't spread anymore.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Enough people need to have protection from the virus so that they do not spread it to others, she notes.
We always knew that 100% is not something that we can do. You are never going to be able to vaccinate every single person within a population, so you aim for a specific proportion. In this case, it is estimated to be 67%.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Scientists argue that the remaining 30% will hopefully receive protection through having the rest of the population vaccinated.
But, this 67%, or 40 million South Africans, has always been an estimate as the exact percentage to ensure population protection is not known she says.
Does the 67% number change depending on which vaccine is used?
Unfortunately, things have been changing quite rapidly, particularly in South Africa because of the identification of the new variant called 501Y.V2.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
This new variant opens up two factors, she says.
Firstly, it opens people up to reinfection and secondly, the variant is more transmissible and spread about 50% faster than the original form of the virus.
What these two things mean about the variants is that the percentage of the population that needs to be protected increases. And it is not clear exactly what the new number is of how many people need to vaccinate in order to stop the variant from spreading.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
However, the efficacy of the vaccine being rolled out will influence how many people need to be vaccinated, she notes.
Johnson & Johnson has a 64% efficacy and that is quite a lot higher compared to other vaccines that were tested in South Africa, for instance, the AstraZeneca...which only showed a 10% efficacy against the variant which is significantly lower.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Despite the good efficacy rate of the J&J vaccine, Karim says we will not be able to provide enough protection to people through vaccines alone.
Even if every single person was vaccinated with J&J it would still only be 64% protection. So if you are looking at a 67% threshold for how many people need immunity, 64% is falling a little bit short of that.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Therefore, because of all these factors, more people will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, she says.
People still can't stop wearing their masks, they can't stop washing their hands, and we cannot stop physical distancing.Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/walldi/walldi2101/walldi210100175/162474211-corona-vaccination-in-front-of-a-south-africa-flag.jpg
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed
Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.Read More
SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits
South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.Read More
It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA
South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago.Read More
More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that more Home Affairs services will resume from Thursday, under South Africa’s level 1 lockdown.Read More
Med scheme covers chemo treatment but not weekly Covid test required by hospital
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a patient who'd been paying his membership dues for more than 40 years.Read More
[WATCH] Parody of South Africans saying 'I've been isolating' (but not really)
TikTokker has an amusing take on how many South Africans claim to be isolating...but are they really?Read More
You can't grow more immune cells, but here's how to optimise the one's you have
GP Dr Yashica Khalawan shares great tips on how to enhance your cells that boost your immune system.Read More
[EXPLAINER] Here are the facts - the good and bad - about AstraZeneca vaccine
Laura López González, Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism, explains.Read More