No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'

23 March 2021 11:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus herd immunity

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.

Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the real factors and figures affecting South Africa's drive towards herd immunity against Covid-19.

RELATED: SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan

RELATED: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold

What is herd immunity?

When you are talking about vaccinating a population, what you are looking to do is essentially have enough people protected within a country or within a community, so that the virus can't spread anymore.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Enough people need to have protection from the virus so that they do not spread it to others, she notes.

We always knew that 100% is not something that we can do. You are never going to be able to vaccinate every single person within a population, so you aim for a specific proportion. In this case, it is estimated to be 67%.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Scientists argue that the remaining 30% will hopefully receive protection through having the rest of the population vaccinated.

But, this 67%, or 40 million South Africans, has always been an estimate as the exact percentage to ensure population protection is not known she says.

Does the 67% number change depending on which vaccine is used?

Unfortunately, things have been changing quite rapidly, particularly in South Africa because of the identification of the new variant called 501Y.V2.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

This new variant opens up two factors, she says.

Firstly, it opens people up to reinfection and secondly, the variant is more transmissible and spread about 50% faster than the original form of the virus.

What these two things mean about the variants is that the percentage of the population that needs to be protected increases. And it is not clear exactly what the new number is of how many people need to vaccinate in order to stop the variant from spreading.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

However, the efficacy of the vaccine being rolled out will influence how many people need to be vaccinated, she notes.

Johnson & Johnson has a 64% efficacy and that is quite a lot higher compared to other vaccines that were tested in South Africa, for instance, the AstraZeneca...which only showed a 10% efficacy against the variant which is significantly lower.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Despite the good efficacy rate of the J&J vaccine, Karim says we will not be able to provide enough protection to people through vaccines alone.

Even if every single person was vaccinated with J&J it would still only be 64% protection. So if you are looking at a 67% threshold for how many people need immunity, 64% is falling a little bit short of that.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Therefore, because of all these factors, more people will need to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, she says.

People still can't stop wearing their masks, they can't stop washing their hands, and we cannot stop physical distancing.

Aisha Abdool Karim - Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




23 March 2021 11:25 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
COVID-19 vaccine
coronavirus herd immunity

