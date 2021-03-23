Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award





In 1955, a car manufacturer launched a car specifically designed for women, explained Seugnette van Wyngaard of 1st for Women Insurance.

It featured floral upholstery and matching accessories including a rain cape, handbag, lipstick and compact.

Needless to say, it wasn’t a hit amongst the ladies who saw straight through its offensive and stereotypical ruse.

Decades later, another car manufacturer launched a car for women in, you guessed it, pink.

It featured a windscreen designed to block harmful UV rays, helping to keep the driver wrinkle-free and a "plasmacluster" air conditioning system that apparently improves skin quality.

Again, women were not impressed.

The 2021 “Women’s World Car of the Year” awards recently took place and, said Van Wyngaard, there wasn’t a pink car in sight.

“In fact, the winner, voted for by a majority of 50 women motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents, was a very unisex Land Rover Defender, chosen for its technology and comfort,” said Van Wyngaard.

Landrover Defender - Women’s World Car of the Year © Uladzimir Starazhenka/123rf.com

“Considering that 80% of car-buying decisions are influenced by women, manufacturers should take note - there is a very fine line between appealing to women and patronising them,” she notes.

What do women want in cars?

“Women want the same things everyone wants in a car – durability and reliability. Studies show that, when buying a car, safety is of primary importance to women followed by vehicle performance and economy – both in the price, fuel efficiency and running costs. Women also feel strongly about how their cars affect the environment,” said Van Wyngaard.

A recent study conducted by BuyaCar.co.uk found that women approach car buying with a more practical head than men, who tend to care more about the image of the cars they choose.

It also found that most men prefer driving black cars while women chose white.

Van Wyngaard shared the following tips when buying a car:

Research carefully : Read reviews of cars available online and in magazines and newspapers in order to be as informed as possible when comparing the various features of the cars.

Set your price target : Once you have found the average selling price of the vehicle you are thinking of buying, do not pay above that average unless you want special options included.

Calculate your costs : Before you visit a car dealership or shop online, you need to determine how much you can pay, after factoring in how long you are willing to make car payments. Look at your budget carefully and be realistic about how much you can afford to spend on car instalments and running costs.

Needs analysis : Make sure you need the car you are considering.

Resale value : Look at the resale value of the make of car you’re eyeing. With fuel prices volatile and on the rise, cars with large engines, poor fuel economy and high running costs generally don’t resell well.

Shop around: Never jump at the first deal. An informed decision can make the difference between a great buy and an expensive mistake.

“Choosing which car to buy is an emotional decision,” concludes Van Wyngaard.

“We all want to drive a car that makes us feel happy, proud, and says something about who we are.

“But, for all intents and purposes, you should buy a vehicle that suits your needs, and one that you can not only afford to buy but also keep on the road.”