Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 18:50
A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice (Hero: Shoprite TV campaign Zero: ACC 200)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award

23 March 2021 11:40 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Motoring
Land ROver
Land Rover Defender
Women’s World Car of the Year
car of the year
Seugnette van Wyngaard
1st for Women Insurance

Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).

In 1955, a car manufacturer launched a car specifically designed for women, explained Seugnette van Wyngaard of 1st for Women Insurance.

It featured floral upholstery and matching accessories including a rain cape, handbag, lipstick and compact.

Needless to say, it wasn’t a hit amongst the ladies who saw straight through its offensive and stereotypical ruse.

Recently published motoring articles:

Decades later, another car manufacturer launched a car for women in, you guessed it, pink.

It featured a windscreen designed to block harmful UV rays, helping to keep the driver wrinkle-free and a "plasmacluster" air conditioning system that apparently improves skin quality.

Again, women were not impressed.

The 2021 “Women’s World Car of the Year” awards recently took place and, said Van Wyngaard, there wasn’t a pink car in sight.

“In fact, the winner, voted for by a majority of 50 women motoring journalists from 38 countries on five continents, was a very unisex Land Rover Defender, chosen for its technology and comfort,” said Van Wyngaard.

Landrover Defender - Women’s World Car of the Year © Uladzimir Starazhenka/123rf.com

“Considering that 80% of car-buying decisions are influenced by women, manufacturers should take note - there is a very fine line between appealing to women and patronising them,” she notes.

What do women want in cars?

“Women want the same things everyone wants in a car – durability and reliability. Studies show that, when buying a car, safety is of primary importance to women followed by vehicle performance and economy – both in the price, fuel efficiency and running costs. Women also feel strongly about how their cars affect the environment,” said Van Wyngaard.

A recent study conducted by BuyaCar.co.uk found that women approach car buying with a more practical head than men, who tend to care more about the image of the cars they choose.

It also found that most men prefer driving black cars while women chose white.

Van Wyngaard shared the following tips when buying a car:

  • Research carefully: Read reviews of cars available online and in magazines and newspapers in order to be as informed as possible when comparing the various features of the cars.

  • Set your price target: Once you have found the average selling price of the vehicle you are thinking of buying, do not pay above that average unless you want special options included.

  • Calculate your costs: Before you visit a car dealership or shop online, you need to determine how much you can pay, after factoring in how long you are willing to make car payments. Look at your budget carefully and be realistic about how much you can afford to spend on car instalments and running costs.

  • Needs analysis: Make sure you need the car you are considering.

  • Resale value: Look at the resale value of the make of car you’re eyeing. With fuel prices volatile and on the rise, cars with large engines, poor fuel economy and high running costs generally don’t resell well.

  • Shop around: Never jump at the first deal. An informed decision can make the difference between a great buy and an expensive mistake.

“Choosing which car to buy is an emotional decision,” concludes Van Wyngaard.

“We all want to drive a car that makes us feel happy, proud, and says something about who we are.

“But, for all intents and purposes, you should buy a vehicle that suits your needs, and one that you can not only afford to buy but also keep on the road.”




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
