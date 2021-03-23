Locals warned to keep dogs and kids away from toxic pufferfish along False Bay





Head of education at AfriOceans, Terry Corr, says that "thousands and thousands" of pufferfish have washed up on False Bay beaches, especially along the stretch from Muizenberg beach to Strandfontein.

Corr has warned that the fish can be highly toxic and fatal to humans and dogs.

It's understood that at least two dogs have died after coming into contact with the toxic fish in Fish Hoek and Muizenberg.

Corr says locals should keep their dogs on leashes and away from the pufferfish. He adds that the City of Cape Town should erect signage on beaches warning residents.

The conservationist says the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries (DEFF) should investigate why the toxic pufferfish are being washed ashore along the False Bay coastline.

Corr believes that the cause of the die-off could be linked to high levels of toxic algae bloom along the coast which he thinks could be linked to marine outfall and sewage waste.

We have seen pufferfish washing up on the beaches from time to time but definitely not this amount... along the coast, especially along the Muizenberg stretch of coastline down to Strandfontein. Terry Corr, Head of Education - AfriOceans

I believe pufferfish have made their way down from warmer waters trying to find cooler waters down here in False Bay and they got washed up onto the beaches. Terry Corr, Head of Education - AfriOceans

I think there could be a strong link between the pufferfish mortalities and the serious brown diatomic algal bloom along the coastline there. Terry Corr, Head of Education - AfriOceans

Listen to the discussion for more information: