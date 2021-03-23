Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 18:50
A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice (Hero: Shoprite TV campaign Zero: ACC 200)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace

23 March 2021
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WhatsApp
WhatsApp voice notes
voicies

WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes.

You know that groaning feeling when you get a WhatsApp voicie and it's 5 minutes long? Well, the popular messaging platform is piloting a way to help you get around that, at warp speed?

WhatsApp is working on three different playback speed options for voice notes on both Android and iOS. While the feature is still in the development phase according to WABetainfo, if it comes to fruition it may save us all a lot of time.

The options will be 1.0x, 1.5x, or even 2.0x speeds.

Perhaps we will all sound like Mickey Mouse on helium...

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire in the audio below:




23 March 2021 12:27 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
WhatsApp
WhatsApp voice notes
voicies

