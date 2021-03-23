Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace
You know that groaning feeling when you get a WhatsApp voicie and it's 5 minutes long? Well, the popular messaging platform is piloting a way to help you get around that, at warp speed?
WhatsApp is working on three different playback speed options for voice notes on both Android and iOS. While the feature is still in the development phase according to WABetainfo, if it comes to fruition it may save us all a lot of time.
The options will be 1.0x, 1.5x, or even 2.0x speeds.
Perhaps we will all sound like Mickey Mouse on helium...
Yesterday @WABetaInfo has announced that @WhatsApp was working on 3 different playback speeds for voice messages, on WhatsApp for Android.— WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 19, 2021
Today the same screenshots are taken from WhatsApp for iOS.
The feature is under development.
More details: https://t.co/jvq4kF2mzF pic.twitter.com/iyWnkCg3Ot
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
