[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
The protests are reportedly being held by members of local informal settlements demanding water and temporary toilets and may continue until Friday.
RELATED: VIDEO - Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
We still have a number of road closures Baden Powell Drive between Swartklip and N2, and in Mfuleni we have Eersriv Way and Forest Drive, and Eersriv Way and Blue Hill that are closed.Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief
#sapsWC #SAPS POP Unit members deployed to deal with service delivery #ProtestAction in Cape Town that has affected early morning traffic on the N2, Baden Powell Road, Mew Way, Hindle Road in Blue Downs, R300 and Somerset West. Baden Powell is closed #PoliceVisibility ME pic.twitter.com/yXjdNQKo7t— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) March 23, 2021
The rest of the road closures on the R300 have been reopened.Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief
What is the current situation?
We still have debris on the road and we are just waiting on cleaning to come and clear up there and then we can reopen those roads again.Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief
The City of Cape Town Traffic is concerned about a resurgence of protests and disruption during late afternoon peak traffic.
We are keeping our eye on those protests and have roleplayers in place.Richard Coleman, Cape Town Traffic Chief
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/traffic.html
