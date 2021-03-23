We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP





The ANC’s disillusioned alliance partners are thinking of breaking up with the ruling party.

© alvinge/123rf.com

Cosatu and the SACP are set to make an announcement on whether or not it will campaign with the ANC in the local elections, scheduled to take place later this year.

Lester Kiewit interviewed SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.

We discussed… reconsidering the alliance… We also discussed instances where undesirable things prevail… Alex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP

It is not Zondo’s personal commission… There are those who don’t want to cooperate… We call upon the Commission… to ensure that everybody called to appear before it is held to account Alex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP

The SACP is a working-class party… routed in the principle of collectivism… Alex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP

Listen to the interview in the audio below.