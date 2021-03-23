We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
The ANC’s disillusioned alliance partners are thinking of breaking up with the ruling party.
Cosatu and the SACP are set to make an announcement on whether or not it will campaign with the ANC in the local elections, scheduled to take place later this year.
Lester Kiewit interviewed SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo.
We discussed… reconsidering the alliance… We also discussed instances where undesirable things prevail…Alex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP
It is not Zondo’s personal commission… There are those who don’t want to cooperate… We call upon the Commission… to ensure that everybody called to appear before it is held to accountAlex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP
The SACP is a working-class party… routed in the principle of collectivism…Alex Mashilo, spokesperson - SACP
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_11964599_murky-version-of-the-soviet-flag-the-hammer-and-sickle-.html
More from Local
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist
An Anglican priest is taking legal action against Reverend June Dolley-Major after she publicly named him as her alleged rapist.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed.Read More
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.Read More
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series
The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town.Read More
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More
More from Politics
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed.Read More
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More
Hands off our journos! - Sanef to Crime Intelligence after alleged surveillance
The statement by the South African National Editors’ Forum follows the theft of Marianne Thamm's work laptops from her home.Read More
SAns still in daily battle for human rights - 13% spike in complaints to SAHRC
Principle of unity and diversity not alive and well as it should be more than 20 years into democracy - Human Rights Commissioner.Read More
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown
"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
Man who blew whistle on principal accused of forcing pupil into pit toilet talks
Community leader Petros Majola says the boy was lowered by ropes down to the human faeces in the toilet to find the phone.Read More
More from Elections
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election
The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.Read More
Adolf Hitler wins Namibian election
"Will we have Adolf Hitler as President of Namibia?" asks Jean-Jacques Cornish, presenter of The Africa Report.Read More
2020 US Presidential Election cost R216 billion – almost half of Eskom’s debt
At twice the cost of the 2016 US Presidential Election, it’s the most expensive election ever held anywhere in the world, by far.Read More
DA, ANC take a pounding in by-elections as voters desert them for independents
"Voters were shopping around, choosing independents and small parties," says elections analyst Wayne Sussman.Read More
Would you vote for an independent candidate? Mmusi Maimane on direct democracy…
Mmusi Maimane, leader of the One SA Movement, sings the praises of independent candidates and American-style direct democracy.Read More
South Africans head to the polls on Wednesday in 107 by-elections
There's lots of swing potential, with younger voters less loyal to any one political party, says Dr Collette Schulz-Herzenberg.Read More
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters
"It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight."Read More
DA policy conference: An almighty battle is brewing for the soul of the party
Old-school liberal Gwen Ngwenya is in charge of policy once more. Refilwe Moloto interviews political scientist Prof Dirk Kotze.Read More
Bantu Holomisa has an idea to remove ANC 'thieves' from power before 2024
"If I was President Cyril Ramaphosa, I would take these suggestions seriously," says the UDM leader Bantu Holomisa.Read More
'US military, NFL and Republican elders are turning against Donald Trump'
“It’s a sea change comparable to when ANC elders and civil society started to mobilise against Jacob Zuma,” says John Matisonn.Read More