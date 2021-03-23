Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist





Earlier this month, Dolley-Major named her alleged rapist on the steps of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. She's also named him on her various social media accounts.

The alleged perpetrator is a fellow priest in the Anglican Church of Southern Africa (ACSA).

He allegedly raped the reverend back in 2002 at the Grahamstown Seminary and the clergywoman has been fighting for justice ever since.

Dolley-Major named her alleged rapist after growing impatient with repeated delays in the church's internal investigative process.

The named priest has filed an urgent application at the Western Cape High Court to have a so-called gag order issued against his accuser. The matter will be heard on Thursday 25 March 2021.

Gender rights activist Lucinda Evans says the criminal justice system has failed to protect reverend Dolley-Major and countless other victims of sexual violence in South Africa.

According to Evans, when the reverend initially reported her case over a decade ago, the police officer who took her statement did not report it through the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Investigations (FCS) Unit.

She claims that the police handled the case poorly which is why the authorities opted not to prosecute.

Last year, reverend Dolley-Major went on a hunger strike, outside the home of Archbishop Thabo Makgoba in Bishop’s Court, to push the church to take action.

Evans claims that Anglican church "henchmen" came after the reverend following protest action in support of the clergywoman.

The justice system doesn't protect us as women in this country... Rape victims have rights too. Women in this country have rights too. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

This perpetrator is using the court of law to put a cost order to his application to have the victim stopped. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

If we look back at how many systems have failed this rape survivor. She is a reverend. She is not even a survivor, she's a victim because she hasn't received justice. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

The South African Police Service should hang its head in shame. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

June Dolley is one of many women who have experienced the same kind of system and service were incorrect wording in a statement has cost them [justice]... they walk around and the perpetrator is free. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

Reverend Dolley opened a case when this incident happened and the police didn't contact the FCS unit. The officer took the statement incorrectly. Lucinda Evans, Founder - Philisa Abafazi Bethu

