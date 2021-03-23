US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation'
Gripped by an insurgency, a humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Mozambique’s remote northern region.
Al-Shabab – affiliated with Islamic State – is wreaking havoc in the energy-rich yet abjectly poor Cabo Delgado province.
At least 670 000 people have fled their homes.
The insurgency has killed more than 2600 people, half of them civilians, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data.
Now, the United States announced it is sending several Green Berets to help train Mozambican troops.
Lester Kiewiet interviewed Jasmine Opperman, a security analyst at Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.
This is no gamechanger. It’s about the US expanding its influence in Cabo Delgado.Jasmine Opperman, security analyst - Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
There are clear foreign agendas at play… This is the first step… We are definitely going to see a far more assertive presence in Cabo Delgado by the United States…Jasmine Opperman, security analyst - Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
This is old wine in an old bottle with a new label [referring to Joe Biden’s administration] … There’s militarisation in Cabo Delgado… giving Islamic State what they want… The US is merely going to aggravate the situation…Jasmine Opperman, security analyst - Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kreativorks/kreativorks1907/kreativorks190700243/128393408-mozambique-flag-with-fabric-material-.jpg
