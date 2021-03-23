Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years





The planned protest at the Artscape Plaza has been postponed and is now expected to take place over the weekend, according to reports.

The protest is in solidarity with artists from across South Africa who are raising their voices about the failure of government structures to support them.

Protest art performances were initially meant to be held on Tuesday afternoon but the activities have been postponed due to the disruption caused by service delivery protests in various parts of Cape Town.

The "Day of Protest Art Performances“ was planned in solidarity with a larger group of artists staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Marlene le Roux, the CEO of the Artscape Theatre complex, says the institution is behind the artists.

The Artscape Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary in existence.

Le Roux chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about how the theatre has been supporting artists and performers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We all need to stand for something. You can't sit on the fence. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

For us, we are in solidarity with the artists. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We have given artists the space to come and protest because it is their building. Without the arts in the building, we are actually nothing.... Live theatre is of utmost importance. That's the livelihood of artists. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

The arts is the heart of the nation. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We've achieved a lot during the lockdown. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

As a theatre, we didn't receive any funding from the presidential funding that was available for artists. We made it very clear that the money needs to go to artists in order for them to come to Artscape to produce or to stream their particular production. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We gave [the use of] the theatre free of charge. Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

