Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 18:50
A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice (Hero: Shoprite TV campaign Zero: ACC 200)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years

23 March 2021 3:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Protest
Artscape Theatre
Theatre
Artscape

Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the building on Tuesday afternoon.

The planned protest at the Artscape Plaza has been postponed and is now expected to take place over the weekend, according to reports.

The protest is in solidarity with artists from across South Africa who are raising their voices about the failure of government structures to support them.

RELATED: Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support'

Protest art performances were initially meant to be held on Tuesday afternoon but the activities have been postponed due to the disruption caused by service delivery protests in various parts of Cape Town.

The "Day of Protest Art Performances“ was planned in solidarity with a larger group of artists staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council of South Africa (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Marlene le Roux, the CEO of the Artscape Theatre complex, says the institution is behind the artists.

The Artscape Theatre is celebrating its 50th anniversary in existence.

Le Roux chats to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about how the theatre has been supporting artists and performers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We all need to stand for something. You can't sit on the fence.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

For us, we are in solidarity with the artists.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We have given artists the space to come and protest because it is their building. Without the arts in the building, we are actually nothing.... Live theatre is of utmost importance. That's the livelihood of artists.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

The arts is the heart of the nation.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We've achieved a lot during the lockdown.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

As a theatre, we didn't receive any funding from the presidential funding that was available for artists. We made it very clear that the money needs to go to artists in order for them to come to Artscape to produce or to stream their particular production.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

We gave [the use of] the theatre free of charge.

Marlene le Roux, CEO - Artscape Theatre Centre

Listen to the discussion on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:




