Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach





The petition was created on change.org last week Tuesday and has garnered over 1,000 signatures.

Johnson, says he's been concerned about the huge amount of plastic, foil packaging, and other trash that covers Blouberg Beach.

He says the project could replicate the nets used for stormwater drain outlets in Gansbaai.

Johnson says this project could be successful with the support of the City and the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) which is already involved in regularly cleaning the beaches of kelp.

The Table View resident tells CapeTalk that he started the petition because he wants to do something constructive instead of just complaining on Facebook community groups.

He acknowledged that the nets will not be a quick fix solution to marine pollution or easy to roll-out, but they have the potential to make a difference.

"It's not just a question of nets, it's a question of a much bigger approach", he tells CapeTalk.

You don't just stick the net up and walk away... and it's not a cheap thing because these things catch so much rubbish that you've got to get a crane to lift them up. Garth Johnson, Table View resident

I'm under no illusion that tomorrow we are going to have a lot of nets all over our stormwater drains but the process has to start somewhere. Garth Johnson, Table View resident

After the last rain that we had, I walked past one of the stormwater drains and there was a massive amount of plastice. I thought that there has got to be something that we can do. Garth Johnson, Table View resident

I just got a little bit sick and tired of being an armchair warrior. Garth Johnson, Table View resident

I spend a lot of time on the beaches. I'm an out-of-work tour guide. Garth Johnson, Table View resident

