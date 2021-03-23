Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
Remember the frenzied bulk buying that took place in fear of a lockdown-sparked apocalypse in 2020?
Nando's has found a win-win way to share any tins of food you may have left over from that time of panic.
If you place an order for a Nando's meal and donate a tin, you get a free side of chips.
We're all good with the spice mara do the others give you an extra portion of chips when you donate tinned food? Pick your fighter! #TinsForTjips https://t.co/45vBwBT9o3— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 11, 2021
It's the second time in the past year that Nando’s has partnered with non-profit organisation, Joint Aid Management (JAM) to help people in need.
SA CEO Doug Place elaborates on The Money Show.
I won't lie - we looked in a couple of our own cupboards at home and found some pilchards and baked beans and chickpeas and other tinned goods...Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
We figured, what better way to celebrate the anniversary of lockdown than to give people what they really want, which in this case is a side of Nando's chips!Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
You can buy a quarter chicken with a side of pilchards if you'd like! We'll swop out those pilchards for a free side of chips.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
Joint Aid Management are collecting these tins from us, mostly for young kids... Tinned goods are preferable in this case because they're easy to distribute, they have long shelf-lives and the kids can take them home as well.Doug Place, Chief Marketing Officer - Nando's South Africa
Place says there are people that have indicated they'd like to donate tinned goods without taking advantage of the "chip benefit".
You can participate in Nando’s Tin for Tjips initiative by ordering through its mobile app or online for delivery or collection.
Find more info on ordering and specifications for the tinned food you're donating here.
For more detail, take a listen:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vadymvdrobot/vadymvdrobot1512/vadymvdrobot151202042/49774499-profile-of-beautiful-happy-woman-in-plaid-shirt-tasting-french-fries-over-yellow-background.jpg
More from Business
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm
Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
'Why Karpowerships? We can produce homegrown energy faster and cheaper!'
"We’re quite worried, particularly around these Karpowerships," laments Alex Lenferna (Climate Justice Coalition).Read More
I live a modest life. I was known as a 'corruption buster' – Lynne Brown
"She says she didn’t benefit from State Capture," says Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane.Read More
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns
The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
More from Local
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained
The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.Read More
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
Anglican priest heads to court after clergywoman names him as her alleged rapist
An Anglican priest is taking legal action against Reverend June Dolley-Major after she publicly named him as her alleged rapist.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace
WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Help Gugs organic veggie gardener grow his business and assist his community
Manelisi Makupata is passionate about healthy eating and providing youngsters with skills to keep them away from gangs.Read More
Popular Cape Town Pride 2021 goes virtual
Director of Cape Town Pride, Matthew van As outlines how they have had to reimagine the popular annual Pride in the Mother City.Read More
How parents can flag mental health pressures in children before it's too late
Clinical psychologist Dr David Rosenstein says kids go through critical stages of development, but at times they do need help.Read More
What is Deep Vein Thrombosis and is it more than just a blood clot?
On Doctor's Surgery Dr Charl van Loggerenberg explains how blood clots forms inside a vein in your body its serious consequences.Read More
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman
Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete.Read More
The Outdoor Report: Great hikes and outdoor events this weekend in the Cape
Jeff Ayliffe highlights events this weekend and speaks to Stef Junker about the Wilderness Paragliding Festival.Read More
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town
Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.Read More