Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm
Last year was one of the most challenging Old Mutual has ever faced, says CEO Iain Williamson.
The financial services company posted a huge drop in earnings for the year ended December 2020, amid the fallout of the Covid pandemic.
Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has decided to declare a final dividend of 35c per share (a drop of 53% compared to 2019).
Adjusted headline earnings fell by almost 75% to R2.48 billion.
The group says it saw a significant rise in claims as a result of the pandemic, especially during the second half of 2020.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Williamson on The Money Show.
We paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, which is significantly higher than usual.... Normally, in a year we would pay out around R9 billion.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
We also had to prepare for the impact of wave two, which was coming through in December... as well as for any future wave that may come along.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
We've seen a switch in the buying patterns of customers with more life cover being purchased, and slightly less regular savings business... a consequence of people appreciating the value of having something in place in the event of unforeseen happenings.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
We tried hard to provide as much relief as possible in the form of premium holidays... but nevertheless we have seen quite a bit of pressure at the lower end of the market.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Williamson agrees that the evidence shows the official death toll from Covid-19 is higher than we are led to believe.
We anticipate that there will be a third wave... somewhere around the middle of the year... but we don't think it will be as severe as wave two.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
Because the vaccine rollout won't have progressed significantly at that stage, there will not be herd immunity in the population. The severity of the wave is most likely to be impacted by how disciplined people have been around the Covid protocols... as well as the extent of travel that takes place.Iain Williamson, CEO - Old Mutual
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
