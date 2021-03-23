Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res





Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced that the ban on alcohol consumption on campus and in SU student housing will remain in effect until the start of 2022, according to Maties Media.

The booze ban was first implemented in January 2020. It was initially meant to be a temporary measure while the university began a consultative process to create a new alcohol policy.

At the time, university management claimed that it was concerned about the high levels of alcohol abuse and gender-based violence where alcohol was a factor.

RELATED: Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban

Student journalist Alistair Seymour says the ban remains in place on all university-owned premises.

However, it seems that there is a lack of enforcement of the ban by the university, he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda

It seems as if there's a consensus that the university has put the policy in place and a soft policy in the way that they have been implementing it. Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

The policy was put in place in 2020 when one of the rectors welcomed the new-comers to the university. It was announced as a temporary ban so that they could start conservation and work out what they could do in the future. Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

It's a tough policy to put in place because it's difficult to monitor the consumption of alcohol. Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive: