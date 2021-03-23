Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
Stellenbosch study shows children with TB desperately need continued care
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karen du Preez - Prof at Desmond Tutu TB Centre Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Stellenbosch University
Today at 18:13
ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Iain Williamson - CEO at Old Mutual
Today at 18:50
A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Doug Place - Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice (Hero: Shoprite TV campaign Zero: ACC 200)
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus - Pick n Pay opens first store in Nigeria
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for.
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary Booysen - Director at Rand Swiss
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res

23 March 2021 5:21 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Stellenbosch University
Alcohol ban
residences
SU residence
SU alcohol ban
student drinking

What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.

Stellenbosch University (SU) has announced that the ban on alcohol consumption on campus and in SU student housing will remain in effect until the start of 2022, according to Maties Media.

The booze ban was first implemented in January 2020. It was initially meant to be a temporary measure while the university began a consultative process to create a new alcohol policy.

At the time, university management claimed that it was concerned about the high levels of alcohol abuse and gender-based violence where alcohol was a factor.

RELATED: Stellies SRC claims students weren't consulted on booze ban

Student journalist Alistair Seymour says the ban remains in place on all university-owned premises.

However, it seems that there is a lack of enforcement of the ban by the university, he tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: DA's Steenhuisen slams Stellenbosch University for alleged ‘English-only’ agenda

It seems as if there's a consensus that the university has put the policy in place and a soft policy in the way that they have been implementing it.

Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

The policy was put in place in 2020 when one of the rectors welcomed the new-comers to the university. It was announced as a temporary ban so that they could start conservation and work out what they could do in the future.

Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

It's a tough policy to put in place because it's difficult to monitor the consumption of alcohol.

Alistair Seymour, Journalist - Matie Media

Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive:




