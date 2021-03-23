More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
The ADvTECH group says it rapidly transitioned 75,000 students to online tuition without losing a single academic day when Covid-19 hit.
Its revenue grew by 8% to R5.5 billion during its 2020 financial year.
Operating profit was up 5%, while normalised earnings per share increased by 5% to 89.8 cents.
Both its schools and tertiary divisions performed well, regardless of the financial fallout of the pandemic.
This reflects other private education companies' performance during 2020.
Parents will seek out the best education opportunities for their children despite the difficult economic circumstances or, perhaps even because of them says ADvTECH CEO Roy Douglas.
An obvious driving factor in private schooling growth is the fact that the public system is struggling to provide the kind of quality education that is desired.
Parents do appreciate that a quality education is probably the finest legacy you can give your child.Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
The offerings that have come to market through the private education system are seen to be superior... Parents will actually sacrifice on a number of fronts in order to achieve the objective of giving the finest education they can.Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
ADvTECH focuses on the IEB curriculum and this should not be seen as inferior to the Cambridge curriculum says Douglas.
We find that the IEB qualification is highly recognised - we've had many students able to gain access into Ivy League and premier colleges and universities and tertiary institutions around the globe.Roy Douglas, CEO - ADvTECH
Listen to Douglas discuss the ADvTECH offering on The Money Show:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_149357860_boy-with-face-mask-back-at-school-after-covid-19-quarantine-and-lockdown-.html
