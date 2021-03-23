Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained





Head of department Dr. Keith Cloete says roughly 40 people tested positive for Covid-19 at a psychiatric ward in the hospital.

A doctor at the facility quickly tested patients for the coronavirus after he noticed some concerning symptoms.

According to Dr. Cloete, the patients were tested and immediately isolated at a nearby field hospital known as the Mitchells Plain Hospital of Hope.

He says the outbreak was swiftly contained within five days.

Dr. Cloete says the cluster outbreak is a good example of how provincial health authorities are being vigilant and proactive in an effort to contain the virus.

Officials are also monitoring possible cluster outbreaks in Ceres, Stellenbosch, Paarl, and Swellendam, he tells CapeTalk.

It was a positive story in the sense that we got on top of it. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

One of the doctors picked up symptoms among the occupants of the ward. He took a test, found a positive case and immediately tested everyone. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

At the same time, Dr. Cloete says there are no signs of a third wave just yet.

He advises that Covid-19 cases in the Western Cape are still declining with 2,200 active cases, less than 900 hospitalisations, and daily deaths down to single-digits.

The biggest concern for provincial officials at this stage is complacency, Dr. Cloete warns.

We are still declining. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Our big concern is that when were are in these "in-between" periods between waves, that's when our vigilance should go up, not down. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

As the restrictions are on level 1 and as there are fewer cases, there seems to be a tendency that the mask-wearing, social distancing, and avoiding of gatherings seems to slip. That's when were are at our most vulnerable because it means any time, we can have spikes and upswings of cases. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

