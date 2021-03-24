SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv
It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141, Refilwe Moloto reminds us.
RELATED: The Bold and the Beautiful episode 8000 in SA! Refilwe chats to 'Liam Spencer'
Eva Channel has decided to pull out of the MultiChoice DStv bouquet and left viewers with nowhere else to get their dose of this favourite soap opera drama, at least for now.
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Craig Falck, the deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine.
We have been seeing The Bold and the Beautiful since 1988, a year after it started airing in the US.Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine
We've had a very long relationship with the Foresters in LA and their shenanigans.Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine
Falck says MulthChoice choosing to get remove a channel from the DStv bouquet is a lengthy and complicated decision.
There are a lot of algorithms and a lot of maths that goes into it.Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine
TV PLus Magazine received an official response from AMC Networks International who owns the channel, stating that after discussions with DStv, it has decided not to offer Eva and Eva Plus in Africa any longer, says Falck.
Looking at that statement it was not DStv's decision. It was actually made for them. We won't know the internals of their discussions.Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : Flickr Photograph by Greg Hernandez Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license.
More from Local
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing
Extreme open-water swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood keeps pushing the boundaries with yet another record-breaking swim.Read More
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports.Read More
Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
"Once the Pfizer vaccines come, we will start stepping up our delivery and speed of vaccines per day", says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[SA COVID UPDATE] A low of 55 deaths and 510 new cases reported on Wednesday
With Human Rights Day long weekend behind us and Easter Weekend approaching, when will Covid-19 third wave hit South Africa?Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained
The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.Read More
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
More from Entertainment
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years
Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the building on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
3 cool things to do this weekend in Cape Town
Lotus Books Store's charity book sale, Makers Landing Junior Masterclasses, and get to Zabalala Theatre Festival at The Baxter.Read More
Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry
The National Film and Video Foundation has teamed up with Netflix to fund 6 'micro-films' with 4 allocated to emerging filmmakers.Read More
Closure of Fugard Theatre threatens survival of District Six Museum
"The theatre is a major income stream," laments Siraj Desai, Chair of the District Six Museum Trust.Read More
'Amateur' (quotation marks because there’s money being made) porn is booming
Refilwe Moloto interviews Dominic Ford, CEO at JustFor.Fans, a porn site where anybody can upload content and get paid.Read More
Fugard closure: 'Theatre is a very expensive business and it needs support'
The former artistic director of The Fugard says the theatre industry can't survive without support from audiences, the government, and the private sector.Read More
Artists and theatre lovers 'devastated' as The Fugard Theatre takes a final bow
After a year of Covid-19 closure, the Fugard Theatre in Cape Town has shut its doors permanently.Read More
Netflix considers crackdown on user password sharing
Tech expert suggests password sharing impacts the streaming giant's subscriber numbers.Read More
SA doccie 'My Octopus Teacher' makes final cut for Oscars and scores Bafta nom
South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has made it to the final list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.Read More