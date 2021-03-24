SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv





It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141, Refilwe Moloto reminds us.

Eva Channel has decided to pull out of the MultiChoice DStv bouquet and left viewers with nowhere else to get their dose of this favourite soap opera drama, at least for now.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Craig Falck, the deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine.

We have been seeing The Bold and the Beautiful since 1988, a year after it started airing in the US. Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine

We've had a very long relationship with the Foresters in LA and their shenanigans. Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine

Falck says MulthChoice choosing to get remove a channel from the DStv bouquet is a lengthy and complicated decision.

There are a lot of algorithms and a lot of maths that goes into it. Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine

TV PLus Magazine received an official response from AMC Networks International who owns the channel, stating that after discussions with DStv, it has decided not to offer Eva and Eva Plus in Africa any longer, says Falck.

Looking at that statement it was not DStv's decision. It was actually made for them. We won't know the internals of their discussions. Craig Falck, Deputy Editor - TV Plus Magazine

Listen to the interview in the audio below: