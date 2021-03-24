[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up





Four months ago we saw round one of former Sars boss Tom Moyane versus his predecessor and current Minister of State Enterprise, Pravin Gordhan, says Refilwe Moloto.

Moyane's advocate, Dali Mpofu swooped in and went for the jugular accusing Gordhan of himself being involved in state capture, adds Refilwe with back and forth bickering and arguments over small points, leaving many anticipating the cross-examination frustrated and disappointed.

News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the heated cross-examination session between Dali Mpofu, representing former Sars boss Tom Moyane, and Minister Pravin Gordhan at the Zondo Commission.

Mpofu tried to paint Gordhan as a bullying racist who verbally abused the current public protector, only to be berated for it by a number of judges.

Mpofu later tells Advocate Michelle Le Roux to "shut up" as seen in the video below.

For Context of earlier Tweet! @AdvDali_Mpofu was in middle of a point having raised an objection, #PravinGordhan's Counsel cut him & was allowed by @StateCaptureCom Chair. Adv #Mpofu not impressed as He couldn't finish his point. Commission continues on #SABCNews Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/elMF07tFAZ — Thabiso Sithole (@ThabisoSithole) March 23, 2021

The cross-examination of Pravin Gordhan by Advocate Dali Mpofu began in November last year, Maughan reminds us. She says that the session in 2020 also went on late into the night and was equally exposive revolving around allegations about the so-called rogue unit in Sars and other issues.

It centred on Mpofu saying that Gordhan was racist, that he had been driven by petty jealousies of Moyane because Moyane was the first Sars Commissioner to collect over a trillion rand in tax revenue. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

Gordhan was accused of being condescending towards African people, and it was argued that he had made allegations against Moyane to divert from his own corruption, says Maughan.

On Tuesday, this cross-examination continued in the same vein she says. Mpofu argues that if Gordhan believed Moyae to be corrupt, why had he not reported this to the police.

And then, of course, the extraordinary situation that played out when Gordhan's advocate Michelle le Roux tried to revisit this issue of those allegations of racism put to him by Mpofu and how he felt about them. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

This was perceived as an inappropriate introduction of feelings that Le roux wanted to put on record, suggests Moloto.

Yesterday was very much about political pageantry and not a lot to do with getting to the truth of things. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

The level of antagonism meant that both sides really didn't concede much and there wasn't a sense of a cooperative spirit of trying to put accurate information that would enable the DCJ to come to a decision. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

This commission is against the clock, yet much time was wasted she suggests.

There were interruptions on both sides and a great deal of unnecessary antagonism. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

It was very frustrating to watch. You got the sense that as soon as someone was going to say something meaningful it was interrupted. Karyn Maughan, Journalist - News24

The time issue for the Commission is key, says Maughan.

I don't think the commission is going to end in March...it might even go up to May.

Listen to the interview with Karyn Maughan in the audio below: