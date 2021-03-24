Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
Coronavirus command council advised to move SA to Level 2 as it mulls over hiking church gatherings
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Qaanitah Hunter
Today at 15:10
Protesting +-3000 Protestors at The Race Track Bloekombosch.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Richard Coleman - Spokesperson at City Of Cape Town Traffic Department
Today at 15:16
EWN: Bain SA partner continues state capture inquiry testimony
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:20
World TB Day
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Jennifer Furin - DR-TB medical officer with the Khayelitsha Project in South Africa
Today at 15:20
How do we aim for a zero plastic waste approach or a redesign of this?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karoline Hanks - environmental activist
Today at 15:40
Support your Olympic Hockey Team prepare to do something special at the Tokyo Olympics!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Austin Smith - South Africa Mens Hockey #5
Today at 15:50
Wildfire sees Nature Reserves in the Stellenbosch area closed for public access
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Petro van Rhyn - Cape Nature
Today at 16:05
'Unique’ shark sightings off the coast of Cape Town
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sarah Waries - CEO at Sharkspotters
Today at 16:10
Megan among the first 50 confirmed coronavirus cases in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Megan Smith from the @livingcoronapositive
Today at 16:20
Treating the first Covid-19 patient in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthabiseng Mudzhidzhidzhi the Professional nurse
Today at 16:40
USA & Covid -19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr John Blandford, principal deputy director of the US Centers for Disease Control
Today at 16:50
The scientist at the heart of fight against new Covid-19 variant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sandile Cele, South African biochemist
Today at 16:55
Open for Calls
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Zondo sets out dates for President CR to appear at commission
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan - News24
Today at 17:10
Human Rights Commission releases report revealing shortcomings identified in the City of Joburg’s Upgrading of Informal Settlements Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buang Jones , Gauteng provincial manager of the SA Human Rights Commission
Today at 17:20
NFTs, explained: what they are and why should we care?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 17:20
Abuses in police management
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Johan Burger- Senior Research at the Institute of Security Studies
Today at 17:45
An update in South Africa’s Risk Mitigation Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Killian Hagemann - co-founder of G7 Renewable Energies and director of Oya
Today at 17:53
[Feature] Financial Wellness : Unclaimed Benefits
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:13
SARB's interest rates decision preview
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - how we still fall for old scam
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : Spotlight on Consumer Protection Act
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Christel House International
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Russell - chair at Christel House Sa School
Latest Local
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing Extreme open-water swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood keeps pushing the boundaries with yet another record-breaking s... 24 March 2021 2:57 PM
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town' Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports. 24 March 2021 1:51 PM
Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss "Once the Pfizer vaccines come, we will start stepping up our delivery and speed of vaccines per day", says Dr. Keith Cloete. 24 March 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated. 24 March 2021 11:55 AM
SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal. 24 March 2021 11:20 AM
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday. 24 March 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen. 24 March 2021 1:24 PM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work. 24 March 2021 10:36 AM
View all Business
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
View all Lifestyle
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Sport
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141. 24 March 2021 6:57 AM
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town' Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports. 24 March 2021 1:51 PM
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen. 24 March 2021 1:24 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot

24 March 2021 9:20 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Czech Republic
Refilwe Moloto
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Covid-19 in Europe
Covid-19 in Czech Republic
Emil Pavlik

"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."

At the start of the pandemic, it was not compulsory to wear a facemask.

People were, however, asking whether or not they should, and healthcare workers, of course, wore them.

On 3 April – a week into lockdown – we spoke to Dr Emil Pavlik (a microbiologist and virologist based in the Czech Republic where the rate of infection at the time was low) about that country’s “bold” move to mandate facemasks, especially homemade fabric ones.

South Africans soon followed, and it became mandatory to wear one.

As time went by, the Czech Republic became one of the worst-hit countries (highest number of deaths per capita in EU), slammed by waves in October, December and once more in March.

RELATED: Czech Republic message: Masks' partial protection is better than nothing

The Czech Republic has Europe's worst Covid-19 death rate per capita. © Oleksii Popov/123rf.com

RELATED: Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections

Vital statistics:

  • Population: Czech Republic – 10 million; South Africa – 59 million

  • Confirmed cases: Czech Republic – 1.475 million; South Africa - 1.539 million

  • Confirmed deaths: Czech Republic – 25 055; South Africa – 52 251

  • Confirmed recoveries: Czech Republic – 1.276 million; South Africa – 1.465 million

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pavlik once more to take stock, almost one year after the first interview.

Something happened... There was complete support by inhabitants. Everybody did their best… it was successful… Then the people forced the government to stop the lockdown. Life became normal…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

… A month before elections… The government waited to lockdown for five weeks, and community transmission began…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

There was another lockdown… but it was broken for Christmas… And, of course, the results came at the start of January… Very high rates of death and infected people…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

The situation is now getting better… We’ve distributed 1.5 million vaccine doses. Nearly 700 000 people are vaccinated completely…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

Masks are a good idea if you don’t have a resistant population… There is a lack of vaccines… Mutation can change the behaviour of the virus…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

Discipline is important… The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired… Some people don’t wear masks… It spoils the effect… The virus can be transmitted over a long distance via aerosols…

Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




