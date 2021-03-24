Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
At the start of the pandemic, it was not compulsory to wear a facemask.
People were, however, asking whether or not they should, and healthcare workers, of course, wore them.
On 3 April – a week into lockdown – we spoke to Dr Emil Pavlik (a microbiologist and virologist based in the Czech Republic where the rate of infection at the time was low) about that country’s “bold” move to mandate facemasks, especially homemade fabric ones.
South Africans soon followed, and it became mandatory to wear one.
As time went by, the Czech Republic became one of the worst-hit countries (highest number of deaths per capita in EU), slammed by waves in October, December and once more in March.
RELATED: Czech Republic message: Masks' partial protection is better than nothing
RELATED: Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
Vital statistics:
-
Population: Czech Republic – 10 million; South Africa – 59 million
-
Confirmed cases: Czech Republic – 1.475 million; South Africa - 1.539 million
-
Confirmed deaths: Czech Republic – 25 055; South Africa – 52 251
-
Confirmed recoveries: Czech Republic – 1.276 million; South Africa – 1.465 million
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Pavlik once more to take stock, almost one year after the first interview.
Something happened... There was complete support by inhabitants. Everybody did their best… it was successful… Then the people forced the government to stop the lockdown. Life became normal…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
… A month before elections… The government waited to lockdown for five weeks, and community transmission began…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
There was another lockdown… but it was broken for Christmas… And, of course, the results came at the start of January… Very high rates of death and infected people…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
The situation is now getting better… We’ve distributed 1.5 million vaccine doses. Nearly 700 000 people are vaccinated completely…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
Masks are a good idea if you don’t have a resistant population… There is a lack of vaccines… Mutation can change the behaviour of the virus…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
Discipline is important… The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired… Some people don’t wear masks… It spoils the effect… The virus can be transmitted over a long distance via aerosols…Dr Emil Pavlik, Virologist - Institute of Immunology and Microbiology (Charles University)
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
