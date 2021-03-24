Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP





Parliament has commissioned an independent panel to conduct socio-economic impact study to determine the feasiblity of the move.

The findings of the study are yet to be released but a previous report published a few years ago estimated that moving Parliament to Tshwane will cost roughly R7 billion.

Hill-Lewis, the DA's shadow minister for finance, says the move will likley cost much more than that.

The debate about whether to move Parliament has been ongoing for a number of years now.

Hill-Lewis says Parliament has been forced to adopt a virtual approach due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has help drastically reduced the costs of travel and accomondation for MPs.

He says he does not see any compelling financial, political or logical reasons to change South Africa’s legislative capital.

I agree that it doesn't make much sense to move Parliament up to Pretoria. The relocation costs would be enormous. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP

So long as I've been in Parliament this has been talked about and there's been absolutely no progress on it. I don't see it making much progress in the years to come, beyond just talking about it. Geordin Hill-Lewis, DA MP

