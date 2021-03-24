SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers
The South African Bureau of Standards has always been a critical measure of standards, management systems, business improvement, and regulatory approval information, of products bought and sold and South Africa.
Many of our products were stamped with the SABS mark and it was reassuring to know that they had been put through their paces to get those seals of approval, says Refilwe Moloto, but has it lost its shine, she asks?
SABS is overseen by the Department of Trade and Industry.
At SABS we are responsible for voluntary compliance so we are continuing to test and accredit many South African manufacturers with regards to a range of products.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator
Some of those products are mandatory because some of the regulators have adopted the South African National Standards and have included that in their regulations and SABS as a testing facility continues to test for those products.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator
Has there been a drop in standards compared to past history of SABS-approved products?
I think we are faring quite well.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator
There has been a recent suspension of the SABS accreditation by the Food Safety Standards (FSC) based in the Netherlands, she explains.
As we audit companies, we as a bureau have to be audited, and we are audited by several bodies to make sure that we are licenced to operate effectively and that we are testing to very stringent standards.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
Our accreditation has been suspended for a period of three months. It was an error on our part because we did not upload documents onto the portal they require as part of the process to migrate customers from version 4 to version 5.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
It also means that for the three-month period we cannot accept any new customers.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator -SABS
We have continued to service all our current clients and we have been able to audit all of the outstanding clients that we have needed to upgrade onto version 5...and the certificates will be wrapped up by the end of March.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
Scholtz says SABS is confident that the audit finding will be cleared.
This has just given us an opportunity to pause and review our internal systems.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
How did this error occur?
It is a business process issue...We have been able to broaden the team that supported one individual. It was one individual that was responsible for this.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
She says working manually has been part of the problem and this has led to the introduction of an automated system that should be in place by the end of April.
She insists this situation does not impact goods approved prior to this suspension period.
It is a technical issue.Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/alexraths/alexraths1502/alexraths150200063/36370819-food-quality-control-expert-inspecting-at-meat-specimen-in-the-laboratory.jpg
More from Business
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground
Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm
Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award
Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance).Read More
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now
"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
More from Politics
Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP
DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated.Read More
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up
News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
[CAPE TOWN PROTESTS] R300 closures open except areas awaiting debris clear-up
City of Cape Town Traffic Chief Richard Coleman gives an update on road closures on the N2 after Tuesday's protests.Read More
We are reconsidering our alliance with the ANC – SACP
"We call upon the Zondo Commission to ensure that everybody called to appear is held to account," says Alex Mashilo (SACP).Read More
Mayor Plato was provoked for 'cheap politicking' in Ocean View video - JP Smith
Councillor JP Smith has defended Cape Town mayor Dan Plato after video footage showing him in a heated altercation with a community group in Ocean View.Read More
[VIDEO] Cape Town protests 'N2 incoming and outgoing open for now' - SAPS
W Cape SAPS Brigadier Novela Potelwa says the N2 is monitored all the time and may be closed if needed.Read More
SA's vaccine rollout update: Pfizer is up next says Bhekisisa Health's Mia Malan
The Pfizer vaccine already has regulatory approval and 600,000 Pfizer vaccines are expected in the country by the end of March.Read More
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”.Read More
Shotspotter is the City of Cape Town's costly and deadly mistake
Bought at a cost of R32million, the ShotSpotter technology is designed to identify where gunfire is coming from, and alert authorities to that area, but the body count tells a different story.Read More