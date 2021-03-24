SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers





The South African Bureau of Standards has always been a critical measure of standards, management systems, business improvement, and regulatory approval information, of products bought and sold and South Africa.

Many of our products were stamped with the SABS mark and it was reassuring to know that they had been put through their paces to get those seals of approval, says Refilwe Moloto, but has it lost its shine, she asks?

SABS is overseen by the Department of Trade and Industry.

At SABS we are responsible for voluntary compliance so we are continuing to test and accredit many South African manufacturers with regards to a range of products. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator

Some of those products are mandatory because some of the regulators have adopted the South African National Standards and have included that in their regulations and SABS as a testing facility continues to test for those products. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator

Has there been a drop in standards compared to past history of SABS-approved products?

I think we are faring quite well. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator

There has been a recent suspension of the SABS accreditation by the Food Safety Standards (FSC) based in the Netherlands, she explains.

As we audit companies, we as a bureau have to be audited, and we are audited by several bodies to make sure that we are licenced to operate effectively and that we are testing to very stringent standards. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

Our accreditation has been suspended for a period of three months. It was an error on our part because we did not upload documents onto the portal they require as part of the process to migrate customers from version 4 to version 5. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

It also means that for the three-month period we cannot accept any new customers. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator -SABS

We have continued to service all our current clients and we have been able to audit all of the outstanding clients that we have needed to upgrade onto version 5...and the certificates will be wrapped up by the end of March. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

Scholtz says SABS is confident that the audit finding will be cleared.

This has just given us an opportunity to pause and review our internal systems. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

How did this error occur?

It is a business process issue...We have been able to broaden the team that supported one individual. It was one individual that was responsible for this. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

She says working manually has been part of the problem and this has led to the introduction of an automated system that should be in place by the end of April.

She insists this situation does not impact goods approved prior to this suspension period.

It is a technical issue. Jodi Scholtz, Lead Administrator - SABS

