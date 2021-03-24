[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos
Pick n Pay is opening its first store in Nigeria.
It is partnering with a Nigerian company to open smaller “neighbourhood” stores, a different strategy to those of other South African retailers.
The news comes as Shoprite struggles to conclude its exit from Africa’s largest economy.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.
It’s a breaking story. They just opened in Lagos… People are saying how great it is…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Other South African retailers opted for the shopping mall model… not common in Nigeria… Pick n Pay is looking to be more widespread and accessible…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Shoprite is pulling out… and negotiating a deal for the retention of their brand. They have 25 stores in Nigeria… One in and one out! … Woolworths also went in with a Nigerian company, and they didn’t make it… Massmart might also be selling…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Nigeria is a numbers game… Pick n Pay is not a newcomer in the rest of Africa…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
