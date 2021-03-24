[SA COVID UPDATE] A low of 55 deaths and 510 new cases reported on Wednesday
With the Human Rights Day long weekend behind us and the Easter Weekend approaching, experts attempt to assess when the third Covid-19 wave may hit South Africa.
Large indoor gatherings are strongly discouraged as they have been superspreader events in the past triggering previous waves.
RELATED: Is this the beginning of third wave? Epidemiologist says not right now
The uptick in cases will always be delayed by a few weeks due to the delayed incubation period but as of Wednesday evening, there are only 510 new infections reported and 55 more deaths due to the virus.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 23 March.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 23, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/b4n3geGiUe
On 23 March new cases reported were 599 and deaths from the virus 85.
LockdownSA began trending on Twitter as South Africans anticipate an address to the nation by President Cyti; Ramaphosa but no date has been announced.
Twitter users expressed their concern about stronger restrictions ahead of Easter.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies below:
