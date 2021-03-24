South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
When Covid-19 started sweeping the globe, the world locked down and people stayed at home.
Most businesses took a hit, some more than others.
A few industries, however, boomed unexpectedly – gaming went ballistic.
In South Africa, a tech-savvy population – still locked down – has seen an upsurge in gaming.
The local market is expected to grow from R3.5 billion to R5.44 billion in 2023, despite comparatively high data costs in Africa’s most developed country.
Data is expensive in South Africa
The country has the 148th “cheapest” data in the world.
It fares poorly compared to some of its African peers such as Nigeria (58th), Kenya (41st), Tanzania (23d) and Rwanda (64th).
Kieno Kammies interviews James Edwards of PerformDM.
The mobile gaming market is growing massively… A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost… The gaming market has changed massively…James Edwards, PerformDM
Roblox gives you the ability to build your own game…James Edwards, PerformDM
Stick Cricket… During IPL they launched a massive league… It was huge… The barrier to entry for a simple game is very low…James Edwards, PerformDM
You can train yourself [to code your own games] … You don’t need a degree in computer programming…James Edwards, PerformDM
The fastest-growing market is 35 to 45-year oldsJames Edwards, PerformDM
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
