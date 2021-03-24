Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
Dr. Cloete, the Western Cape's Head of Health, says the first doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could arrive in the country within the next 21 days.
Last week, the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for emergency use.
The South African government has ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine but a final arrival date has not been set.
Dr. Cloete says the delivery of the Pfizer doses will see health authorities ramping up the vaccination drive in the province and across the country.
Currently, South Africa is only vaccinating healthcare workers using Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose vaccine as part of a research study.
The goal is to vaccinate 500,000 health workers through the Sisonke/Johnson & Johnson implementation study by the end of April.
Dr. Cloete says Phase 2 of South Africa's vaccine rollout should begin in May.
We are planning for an upswing in how fast we do the vaccinations.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Our aim is to step it up significantly during April and May to get to about 10,000 vaccines a day. That means we have to get additional vaccines.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
At this point in time, we are waiting for confirmation from the National Health Department but the first Pfizer vaccines will probably start hitting us in the next two or three weeks.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
