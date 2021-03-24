[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground
A massive Indian container ship has run aground and blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt causing a backup of vessels behind it. It has raised speculation about whether the port of Cape Town would be able to accommodate some vessels if they are diverted.
But how does such an established trade route such as the Suez Canal end up with this happening Lester Kiewit asks maritime law specialist Anneke Whelan.
How does this happen in this day and age?Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
The Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
She says the shipping agents are saying the ship has a complete blackout.
A complete blackout is when a ship has no propulsion and cannot steer. And we hear from its managers that there was a sudden strong wind that caused the hull to deviate and accidentally touch the bottom. So, conflicting stories, but we know accidents do happen.Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Whelan says the suggestion that this may see ships being diverted past Cape Town is an interesting proposition. Last year 19,000 ships passed through the Suez Canal.
The Suez Canal is a very, very busy piece of water and is the shortest route between Europe and China.Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Whelan says after speaking to a ship's captain, a Cape Town detour would take 9 days longer assuming vessels do 16 knots.
That is approximately 3,500 nautical miles further, so that would be a lot of fuel.Anneke Whelan, Commercial Litigation and Maritime Law Specialist - Anneke Whelan Attorneys
Those logistical decisions will be made by boardrooms full of experts after crunching the numbers, she adds.
She says the delays that the current blockage will cause the loading and discharging of cargoes is going generate many claims around the world.
Alderman James Vos talks to Lester about whether the port of Cape Town would be willing and able to accommodate an increased intake of ships should the need arise.
Listen to the interviews with Anneke Whelan and Alderman James Vos in the audio clips below:
The Suez Canal, one of the most important shipping lanes in the world, is reportedly blocked because someone accidentally got stuck with their giant container ship. The photo is unreal. pic.twitter.com/I2ACkBqPi2— Marcel Dirsus (@marceldirsus) March 23, 2021
Eight tug boats were attempting to free a long container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal, blocking vessels passing through one of the world’s most important waterways, the authority that runs the canal said https://t.co/tUq9uMp8uw pic.twitter.com/TxmK50Xo3c— Reuters (@Reuters) March 24, 2021
WATCH: A giant container ship is blocking the Suez Canal, potentially choking one of the world's busiest maritime trade routes for days https://t.co/6RAylYpb6h pic.twitter.com/Jup9ahHOoB— Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) March 24, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/vangelisrassias/vangelisrassias1410/vangelisrassias141000040/32566609-cargo-ship-crossing-suez-canal.jpg
