Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing
Stramrood now holds the record for the fastest time anyone has ever swum across False Bay, beating the previous record by a whopping 38 minutes.
He swam 34km across False Bay in 8 hours 39 minutes, crossing from Miller’s Point near Simon’s Town to Rooi-Els near Pringle Bay.
Stramrood beat the previous record of 9 hours and 17minutes which was set by Barend Nortjie in March 2007.
He's only the sixth solo swimmer to achieve the crossing, which took him two years of physical and mental preparation.
Stramrood tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies that mental strength has been vital for him to push past the perceived limitations of his body.
In June last year, the extreme swimmer completed his 109th Robben Island crossing, which broke the record previously held by the late swimming champion Theodore Yach.
Stramrood opens up about how he's developed the mental power to keep challenging himself in the water and what he's learned from his adventures.
The inspirational talk that I've given around the world is filled with messages that I've taken from the water.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
With a swim like that, it's hugely mental and brutally physical so you've got to get yourself fit and get your head in the game.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
There's nothing quite like the knowledge of what's swimming behind you to keep you moving and to not let your feet dangle down or talk too much rubbish to the support boats.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
Hypothermia is a much bigger threat than sharks ever will be.Ryan Stramrood, Extreme swimmer and motivational speaker
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10159525217746454&set=pcb.10159525222796454
