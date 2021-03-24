2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty





SA Rugby – bless them – has salvaged the British and Irish Lions tour.

After a 12-year wait, the Covid-19 pandemic almost ruined the second-most prestigious event in world rugby.

The World Champion Springboks will face the Lions – in South Africa - not having played a single game since smashing England in the World Cup final.

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

It is not going to be pretty.

There is no word yet on whether fans will be allowed in the stadium.

Australian Rugby – who wanted to take the event from South Africa – voiced its “surprise” at the announcement.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Mark Alexander, President of the South African Rugby Union (Saru).

We could’ve played in the UK or Australia… Mark Alexander, President - South African Rugby Union

Hosting the event in South Africa can only have a positive impact on the mood of the nation and the economy… Mark Alexander, President - South African Rugby Union

We’re determined to host the event… with spectators… We want to keep the schedule in place… But we must keep an open mind… We will lobby the government… Mark Alexander, President - South African Rugby Union

We would’ve made lots of money if we played abroad... Mark Alexander, President - South African Rugby Union

