'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
Why is meth now being brought in from a country such as Afghanistan and finding a market in SOuth Africa, asks Lester Kiewit?
South Africa has a long 25-year history of crystal methamphetamines, Eligh says, both in production and usage.
It shouldn't be a surprise that new supply chains continue to supply this market.Jason Eligh, Senior Expert - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
One of the reasons for this push is economics. The cost of a kilo of meth purchased in Afghanistan is around R6,000. When that meth makes it to the coast of Mozambique, where a lot of meth is being imported, it is about R20,000. And if you can get it to Cape Town you can sell it wholesale per kilo for around R200,000.Jason Eligh, Senior Expert - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime
He says what has changed is that now meth and heroin are being shipped together in the same load from areas like South East Asia, whereas in the past this was not the case.
He says illicit and non-illicit trade is linked, with illegal drugs being shipped along with goods like food. He says the Covid pandemic has, in fact, helped speed up the illicit drug trade as containers with food stuff were allowed to move quickly through ports of entry.
Listen to the interview with Jason Eligh in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kaarsten/kaarsten1510/kaarsten151000509/47349640-methamphetamine-also-known-as-crystal-meth.jpg
More from Local
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing
Extreme open-water swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood keeps pushing the boundaries with yet another record-breaking swim.Read More
Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
"Once the Pfizer vaccines come, we will start stepping up our delivery and speed of vaccines per day", says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[SA COVID UPDATE] A low of 55 deaths and 510 new cases reported on Wednesday
With Human Rights Day long weekend behind us and Easter Weekend approaching, when will Covid-19 third wave hit South Africa?Read More
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv
It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141.Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch
Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas.Read More
Cluster of 40 Covid-19 cases at Mitchells Plain Hospital's psych ward contained
The Western Cape Health Department says it has contained a recent Covid-19 cluster outbreak at the Mitchells Plain District Hospital.Read More
Stellenbosch University students still banned from drinking booze at res
What was meant to be a temporary ban implemented in January last year will remain in place until 2022.Read More
Petition calls for stormwater net system to trap litter on Blouberg Beach
Table View resident Garth Johnson created a petition urging the City of Cape Town to install stormwater drain nets along Blouberg beach.Read More
More from World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'
"There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders.Read More
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground
Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.Read More
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot
"Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired."Read More
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace
WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes.Read More
World View - Lockdown imposed as fresh Covid-19 outbreaks hit parts of Europe
It's back to square one for parts of Europe as partial lockdowns have been imposed in parts of France and Poland.Read More
UK vaccination milestone: Half of adult population have received first Covid jab
More than 26 million people have now received a first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine in the UK.Read More
Germany enters 3rd wave of Covid-19 infections
"We’ve been warned [about the 3rd wave]," says Deutsche Welle’s Chelsey Dulaney. "That appears to be happening right now."Read More
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'
The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.Read More
'Can YOU help Meghan and Harry pay off their R218 million home loan?'
"Were two million supporters to donate just $5 each, the goal is met, and the loan can be paid off," said Anastasia Hanson.Read More
God cannot bless sin – Catholic Church on same-sex marriages
The Vatican called gay sex "intrinsically disordered" in a note explaining why same-sex unions are "not part of God’s plan".Read More