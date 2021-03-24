'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'





Why is meth now being brought in from a country such as Afghanistan and finding a market in SOuth Africa, asks Lester Kiewit?

South Africa has a long 25-year history of crystal methamphetamines, Eligh says, both in production and usage.

It shouldn't be a surprise that new supply chains continue to supply this market. Jason Eligh, Senior Expert - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

One of the reasons for this push is economics. The cost of a kilo of meth purchased in Afghanistan is around R6,000. When that meth makes it to the coast of Mozambique, where a lot of meth is being imported, it is about R20,000. And if you can get it to Cape Town you can sell it wholesale per kilo for around R200,000. Jason Eligh, Senior Expert - Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime

He says what has changed is that now meth and heroin are being shipped together in the same load from areas like South East Asia, whereas in the past this was not the case.

He says illicit and non-illicit trade is linked, with illegal drugs being shipped along with goods like food. He says the Covid pandemic has, in fact, helped speed up the illicit drug trade as containers with food stuff were allowed to move quickly through ports of entry.

Listen to the interview with Jason Eligh in the audio below: