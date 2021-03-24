War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary'





A fundamentalist insurgency is growing in northern Mozambique.

Islamic State (Isis) claims to control the Cabo Delgado region, grabbing the attention of the governments of South Africa, France, Portugal, and the United States.

Horrific reports of beheadings, mass killings, and torture are flooding in.

There are reports of atrocities, not only by insurgents but also by the Mozambican military and security companies registered in South Africa.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders (MSF).

Whittall has just returned from Cabo Delgado after spending a month assessing and visiting projects there.

There are over half a million displaced people… Many people walked for days; they arrive hungry and dehydrated… There's overcrowding and a lack of safe water… Many people are traumatised… People cannot access healthcare… months without electricity and food shortages… Jonathan Whittall, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

South Africa has an obligation… to provide sanctuary… Jonathan Whittall, Doctors Without Borders (MSF)

