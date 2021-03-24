Young peace ambassadors bringing positive change in Kensington





Professor Williams has penned an opinion piece on IOL detailing the transformative impact of an ongoing peace project in the Kensington-Factreton area.

Williams, who's a Professor in peace, mediation, and conflict transformation, has been involved in training peace ambassadors on the Cape Flats.

He claims that there have been zero gang murders in the violent area of the Kensington-Factreton community referred to as the “Ghetto” or the “Gat” (the “hole”) in the past year.

The professor also says no crimes were reported and no direct violence took place in the adjacent informal settlement with 1,000 residents.

Williams says the aim of the peace initiative is to promote peace, oppose violence and sustain development in vulnerable Cape communities.

He says young peace ambassadors are taught about the various forms of violence in society, including cultural violence and structural violence.

The choice for violence or peace is made by individuals and that choice can be altered... Circumstances can be created where the culture of peace and the value and benefit of peace becomes an option for people. Prof Brian Williams, Visiting Professor in Peace, Mediation and Labour Relations - University of the Sacred Heart (Uganda)

The notion of peace is a very natural one. Prof Brian Williams, Visiting Professor in Peace, Mediation and Labour Relations - University of the Sacred Heart (Uganda)

