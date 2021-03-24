Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
[WATCH] Sudden spike in sightings of Bronze whaler sharks along False Bay coast Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries says there has been an unprecedented increase in Bronze whaler shark activity over the past two we... 24 March 2021 6:38 PM
View all Local
Cost of moving Parliament to Tshwane grossly underestimated, says DA MP DA MP Geordin Hill-Lewis says the cost of relocating Parliament to Tshwane has been massively underestimated. 24 March 2021 11:55 AM
SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal. 24 March 2021 11:20 AM
[VIDEO] 'Political pageantry and antagonism' as Mpofu tells lawyer to shut-up News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan says the Zondo Commission is against the clock and little was achieved on Tuesday. 24 March 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
How unicorns turn into donkeys It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good. 24 March 2021 7:15 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Those long voice notes doing your head on? WhatsApp may be speeding up the pace WhatsApp is working on a trial for three different playback speed options for voice notes. 23 March 2021 12:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Sport
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141. 24 March 2021 6:57 AM
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the buildi... 23 March 2021 3:36 PM
View all Entertainment
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town' Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports. 24 March 2021 1:51 PM
View all World
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
View all Africa
Czech Republic inspired the world to mask up – then completely lost the plot "Discipline is important," says virologist Dr Emil Pavlik. "The problem in the Czech Republic is people are getting tired." 24 March 2021 9:20 AM
Land Rover Defender wins 'Women’s World Car of the Year' award Fifty female motoring journos chose the 'very sexy' Land Rover Defender, says Seugnette van Wyngaard (1st for Women Insurance). 23 March 2021 11:40 AM
Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now "The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!" 23 March 2021 10:24 AM
View all Opinion
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19

24 March 2021 8:32 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge.

Blueberries have long now been hailed as a superfood.

But did you know that South African producers are making their mark internationally?

ALSO READ: Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports

Exports increased by more than 27% in 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19.

They've grown from less than 1,800 tons in 2015 to over 15,000 tons says Justin Mudge, chairperson of BerriesZA.

Image: Beth Thomas on Pixabay

The South African Berry Producers Association (Sabpa) has been re-launched as BerriesZA "in recognition of the industry's growing strength on the world stage".

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mudge on The Money Show.

We've seen continued investment throughout this sector... adoption from improved plant material, steady improvements in yields... It's an ongoing story.

Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA

While berries are traditionally grown in the Western Cape (almost 60%), there has been growth in Limpopo as well.

Mudge believes there is also untapped potential in the Eastern Cape and northern KwaZulu-Natal.

It's a very labour-intensive process... A cluster of berries doesn't ripen uniformly - they ripen individually. Every single berry is hand-picked.

Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA

There are close to ten job opportunities per hectare... We're somewhere north of 3,000 hectares and we would like to see that grow in the future.

Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA

At present blueberries form a small percentage of South Africa's fruit exports, but in terms of value it is significant.

There is a massive opportunity to be exploited, he says.

Just in rough numbers, 10,000 hectares would yield 100,000 tons and that's R10 billion's worth of foreign currency.

Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA

Listen to the interview in detail below:




Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

Share this:
Read More

