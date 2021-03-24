Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19
Blueberries have long now been hailed as a superfood.
But did you know that South African producers are making their mark internationally?
ALSO READ: Good news for local citrus industry: Bumper season expected for US exports
Exports increased by more than 27% in 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19.
They've grown from less than 1,800 tons in 2015 to over 15,000 tons says Justin Mudge, chairperson of BerriesZA.
The South African Berry Producers Association (Sabpa) has been re-launched as BerriesZA "in recognition of the industry's growing strength on the world stage".
Bruce Whitfield interviews Mudge on The Money Show.
We've seen continued investment throughout this sector... adoption from improved plant material, steady improvements in yields... It's an ongoing story.Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA
While berries are traditionally grown in the Western Cape (almost 60%), there has been growth in Limpopo as well.
Mudge believes there is also untapped potential in the Eastern Cape and northern KwaZulu-Natal.
It's a very labour-intensive process... A cluster of berries doesn't ripen uniformly - they ripen individually. Every single berry is hand-picked.Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA
There are close to ten job opportunities per hectare... We're somewhere north of 3,000 hectares and we would like to see that grow in the future.Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA
At present blueberries form a small percentage of South Africa's fruit exports, but in terms of value it is significant.
There is a massive opportunity to be exploited, he says.
Just in rough numbers, 10,000 hectares would yield 100,000 tons and that's R10 billion's worth of foreign currency.Justin Mudge, Chairperson - Berries ZA
Listen to the interview in detail below:
Source : https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2016/04/13/07/18/blueberries-1326154960720.jpg
More from Business
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision
It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings.Read More
How unicorns turn into donkeys
It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good.Read More
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal
It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.Read More
[PHOTOS] Massive ship blocks Suez Canal as hull deviates and runs aground
Commercial Litigation expert Anneke Whelan says the Suez Canal is a very highly regulated piece of water but accidents happen.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
SABS loses accreditation for 3 months, can't accept new customers
Lead Administrator Jodi Scholtz says the SA Bureau of Standards erred in failing to upload documents to the relevant portal.Read More
[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients
New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.Read More
More from Local
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more
TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn TempleRead More
[WATCH] Sudden spike in sightings of Bronze whaler sharks along False Bay coast
Shark Spotters CEO Sarah Waries says there has been an unprecedented increase in Bronze whaler shark activity over the past two weeks.Read More
Jonkershoek and Assegaaibosch nature reserves closed until end June - CapeNature
CapeNature has announced that public access to Jonkershoek and Assegaaibosch Nature Reserves will be closed until the end of June 2021.Read More
Young peace ambassadors bringing positive change in Kensington
Professor Brian Williams says young ambassadors in Kensington are proving that peace is possible.Read More
Extreme swimmer Ryan Stramrood bags new record for fastest False Bay crossing
Extreme open-water swimmer and motivational speaker Ryan Stramrood keeps pushing the boundaries with yet another record-breaking swim.Read More
'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime's Jason Eligh says there is a strong economic driver behind drug imports.Read More
Pfizer jabs expected to arrive 'in the next two or three weeks' - WC health boss
"Once the Pfizer vaccines come, we will start stepping up our delivery and speed of vaccines per day", says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
[SA COVID UPDATE] A low of 55 deaths and 510 new cases reported on Wednesday
With Human Rights Day long weekend behind us and Easter Weekend approaching, when will Covid-19 third wave hit South Africa?Read More
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv
It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141.Read More
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food
SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place.Read More