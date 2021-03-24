Jonkershoek and Assegaaibosch nature reserves closed until end June - CapeNature
The closure comes after a devastating fire that ravaged parts of the Jonkershoek Valley near Stellenbosch.
CapeNature's Petro van Rhyn says that Jonkershoek, Assegaaibosch and Assegaaiboschkloof all need time for ecological restoration.
CapeNature teams will also be conducting a thorough assessment of damages to the hiking trail and other infrastructure such as the signage, bridges, and trails of the nature reserves.
The organisation believes that the temporary closure of the reserves is in the best interest of public safety and environmental recovery.
Unfortunately, we had to close a couple of nature reserves in order for this protected area to be given time for ecological restoration but also time for us to assess the damage,Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
[J..] is going to be closed for a couple of months because we have to give nature time to restore itself.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
Nature is fantastic, we've already seen some green sprouts which we are very happy about.Petro van Rhyn, General Manager for Advocacy - CapeNature
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive:
Source : capenature.co.za
