[WATCH] Sudden spike in sightings of Bronze whaler sharks along False Bay coast





According to Shark Spotters, large groups of Bronze whaler sharks have been frequenting Kogel Bay and Muizenberg Beach.

Waries says spotters have seen as many as 17 of them at a time.

Last week, drone photographer and YouTuber Iain Campbell shot phenomenal footage of the unique aggregation near the Caves in Kogel Bay.

Shark Spotters urges fishermen targeting the aggregation of bronze whaler sharks at Caves, Kogel Bay, to use an alternative area to allow this unique and special aggregation event to continue without interference from humans.



According to Waries, Bronze whaler sharks have been more prevalent in the area since the white sharks left False Bay.

It can sometimes be tricky to tell the difference between Bronze whaler sharks and white sharks, she explains.

Waries says "Bronzies" don't pose as much of a threat as white sharks unless they are provoked.

She advises that there have been no unprovoked incidents associated with Bronze whaler sharks in South Africa. However, there have been some provoked shark bites due to fishermen targeting the species.

Shark Spotters has urged beachgoers to exercise caution in the water as it appears the "Bronzies" are hunting for fish close to the shore.

The organisation has been studying the increase in Bronze whaler shark activity over the past few years which is believed to be related to the absence of white sharks in the bay.

Waries says long-term monitoring is vital to better understanding ecosystem changes in False Bay.

What we've seen recently is quite large aggregations of them [Bronze whaler sharks]. We've had up to 15 or 17 sharks all at one time and one place. Normally we only see one or maybe two sharks coming close to the beach. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

We're seeing a big and sudden spike in the activity of Bronze whaler sharks. We still haven't seen white sharks return in numbers to the bay but we're seeing a lot of activity with Bronze whaler shark which seems to have caught a lot of attention this last two weeks. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

There's always been sharks in False Bay it's just [about] what different shark species are here. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

Since we've seen the white sharks disappear, we've seen this increase in Bronze whaler sharks and their moving closer to shore and they're spending longer periods of time than we've seen previously. Sarah Waries, CEO - Shark Spotters

I’ve surfed here for 30 years now and have never seen so many sharks. Absolutely beautiful! 😊👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/S5oQ4fVCyk — Johan Reyneke (@ZAVineHugger) March 23, 2021

