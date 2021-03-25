Mmusi Maimane: This is a moment of reckoning for all of us in South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
418 reports of Covid-19 corruption in 2020 – Corruption Watch Corruption Watch received 4780 incidents of corruption – at an average of 11 per day - in 2020, despite lockdown regulations. 25 March 2021 1:08 PM
Cape Town kitty Sox swallows needle and thread - then poops it out Animal Welfare SA reports the wonderful news that Sox didn't need an operation and managed to pass the objects through his system. 25 March 2021 12:19 PM
New vaccine site opened in Caledon after minor speed bump in Sisonke rollout Vaccinators in the Western Cape are back on track after the province ran out of its J&J vaccine allocation over the long weekend. 25 March 2021 12:06 PM
View all Local
'It has been a singular honour to serve on the MAC - Prof 'Slim' Abdool Karim Prof Salim Abdool Karim is bowing out after serving a year as co-chair on the Ministerial Advisory Committee for Covid-19. 25 March 2021 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa faces grilling over Bosasa, CR17, nukes deal at Zondo inquiry in April President Cyril Ramaphosa will give evidence before the state capture commission of inquiry at the end of April. 25 March 2021 10:54 AM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
View all Politics
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
View all Business
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave. 25 March 2021 8:41 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union. 24 March 2021 1:31 PM
Cape Town and Netball SA ready to host Covid-safe continental netball series The upcoming 2021 SPAR Challenge is part of a series of tournaments ahead of the 2023 Netball World Cup to be played in Cape Town. 22 March 2021 3:44 PM
After a paralysing car accident four years ago, Alwyn Uys completed an Ironman Para-athlete Alwyn Uys opens up about his inspirational journey and becoming a professional para-athlete. 20 March 2021 9:01 AM
View all Sport
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future? Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend. 25 March 2021 10:23 AM
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women "You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry. 25 March 2021 9:16 AM
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data "The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost." 24 March 2021 12:14 PM
View all Entertainment
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
View all World
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
US military in Mozambique: 'It’s going to aggravate the situation' "We are definitely going to see a far more assertive US presence in Mozambique," says security analyst Jasmine Opperman. 23 March 2021 2:56 PM
Rwanda 'hits the ground running' and quickly overtakes SA in vaccination drive Rwanda has managed to vaccinate 140,000 people in two days. It's taken South Africa three weeks to reach the same number. 17 March 2021 5:39 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
Big Pharma pushes back strongly against poor countries Poor countries want permission to produce Covid-19 vaccines. Kieno Kammies interviews Deutsche Welle's Abu-Bakarr Jalloh. 25 March 2021 10:31 AM
War in Mozambique: 'South Africa must provide sanctuary' "There are over half a million displaced people," says Jonathan Whittall of Doctors Without Borders. 24 March 2021 2:40 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Mmusi Maimane: This is a moment of reckoning for all of us in South Africa

25 March 2021 7:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman

Mmusi Maimane and Dr Saths Cooper explain the Defend our Democracy movement, just a few days old, growing every day.

The Defend our Democracy movement is just a few days old and already has close to 9000 signatures of support from citizens. While it began as a response to former president Jacob turning his back on the Zondo Commission, refusing to testify to his alleged role in state capture, its mandate is broader than that.

On Wednesday in Pretoria, a delegation led by Rev. Frank Chikane, met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to hand over a document noting their concerns and demands.

The group is made up of over 300 politicians, academics, and business leaders who say they can no longer stay silent as threats against our Constitution and its values escalate.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to One Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and Dr Saths Cooper about the rise of the Defend our Democracy movement, what it means for the ANC, its corrupt leaders, and what appears to be a brazen undermining of the Constitution.

When we talk about defending our Constitution we are not just talking about upholding the law. What are we doing about advancing those things in our democracy?

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

He calls on citizens to not just rally against all those who have engaged in corruption and looting in the country, including those who have failed to provide healthcare and more.

We must rally united, not just against Jacob Zuma, but every lawbreaker in this country and anyone who fails to advance that vision.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Our politics have started to filter into the basic undermining of our courts. and in this instance, we have to strengthen our constitutional court and the courts in this country.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Maimane says his frustration with political parties is they make this a political issue.

They say we must find a political settlement..but if you denigrate or breakdown the rule of law in this country, you will end up in a scenario where ordinary citizens...do whatever they like and say the courts don't matter.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

It goes beyond holding the executive or even the ANC to account, he says.

The entire system of our country is under threat.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

if you allow it to be subject to the rule of man rather than the rule of law.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Upholding the constitutional democracy of our country, it must be non-racial,

This is a moment of reckoning for all of us in South Africa.

Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

The movement is across the spectrum..and it is one that says we deserve a better leadership than the mediocrity that has brought us to the slippery slope where we are now. Not in our name.

Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union and signatory of Defend our Democracy

We believe if we don't stand up no one will.

Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union and signatory of Defend our Democracy

He says it aims to engage with every sector of society, rich, poor, urban, or rural.

How can it be ensured this movement will not fizzle out?

We stand for something better than that which we have been subjected to over the past number of years...magnified during the pandemic.

Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

Read more about Defend our Democracy movement here

Read the full statement by Defend our Democracy below:




25 March 2021 7:52 AM
by Barbara Friedman

