Mmusi Maimane: This is a moment of reckoning for all of us in South Africa





The Defend our Democracy movement is just a few days old and already has close to 9000 signatures of support from citizens. While it began as a response to former president Jacob turning his back on the Zondo Commission, refusing to testify to his alleged role in state capture, its mandate is broader than that.

On Wednesday in Pretoria, a delegation led by Rev. Frank Chikane, met with Justice Minister Ronald Lamola to hand over a document noting their concerns and demands.

The group is made up of over 300 politicians, academics, and business leaders who say they can no longer stay silent as threats against our Constitution and its values escalate.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to One Movement leader Mmusi Maimane and Dr Saths Cooper about the rise of the Defend our Democracy movement, what it means for the ANC, its corrupt leaders, and what appears to be a brazen undermining of the Constitution.

When we talk about defending our Constitution we are not just talking about upholding the law. What are we doing about advancing those things in our democracy? Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

He calls on citizens to not just rally against all those who have engaged in corruption and looting in the country, including those who have failed to provide healthcare and more.

We must rally united, not just against Jacob Zuma, but every lawbreaker in this country and anyone who fails to advance that vision. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Our politics have started to filter into the basic undermining of our courts. and in this instance, we have to strengthen our constitutional court and the courts in this country. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Maimane says his frustration with political parties is they make this a political issue.

They say we must find a political settlement..but if you denigrate or breakdown the rule of law in this country, you will end up in a scenario where ordinary citizens...do whatever they like and say the courts don't matter. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

It goes beyond holding the executive or even the ANC to account, he says.

The entire system of our country is under threat. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

if you allow it to be subject to the rule of man rather than the rule of law. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

Upholding the constitutional democracy of our country, it must be non-racial,

This is a moment of reckoning for all of us in South Africa. Mmusi Maimane, Lead Activist - One South Africa Movement and signatory of Defend our Democracy

The movement is across the spectrum..and it is one that says we deserve a better leadership than the mediocrity that has brought us to the slippery slope where we are now. Not in our name. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union and signatory of Defend our Democracy

We believe if we don't stand up no one will. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union and signatory of Defend our Democracy

He says it aims to engage with every sector of society, rich, poor, urban, or rural.

How can it be ensured this movement will not fizzle out?

We stand for something better than that which we have been subjected to over the past number of years...magnified during the pandemic. Dr Saths Cooper, President - Pan-African Psychology Union

