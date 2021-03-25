[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple
The manager of the Boulders Shopping Centre confronted a couple in a Clicks store and told them he 'did not condone' their Ndebele traditional outfits and they must leave the mall.
A verbal altercation between the parties took place with the couple explaining they had a right to wear whatever they chose.
East Coast Radio reports that the man and his girlfriend are Ndebele author and activist, Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku.
The Clicks manager intervened and the couple continued their shopping. Clicks have laid a complaint against the centre manager and asked for his removal.
Saddest reality in Africa, I was subjected to inside the @Clicks_SA store at The Boulders Shopping Center. By the center manager, who said it was his shopping complex. I was told that I'm wearing inappropriate I must go & Omega risk solutions harassed me #NdebeleTwitter pic.twitter.com/klzmTQspJO— #WeNeedAmaNdebeleOnTV (@thandomahlangu_) March 24, 2021
The Centre Manager of Boulders and the Boulders Centre security demanded that the customer leave.— Clicks (@Clicks_SA) March 24, 2021
Our store manager intervened and asked the Centre Manager to leave. The customer was allowed to continue shopping.
We will be putting in a formal complaint.
