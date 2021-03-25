Streaming issues? Report here
[VIDEO] 'I don't condone this in my mall' manager tells Ndebele-dressed couple

25 March 2021 8:41 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Ndebele
Boulders Shopping mall

The manager of the Boulders Mall in Midrand told a couple their traditional outfits were inappropriate and they must leave.

The manager of the Boulders Shopping Centre confronted a couple in a Clicks store and told them he 'did not condone' their Ndebele traditional outfits and they must leave the mall.

A verbal altercation between the parties took place with the couple explaining they had a right to wear whatever they chose.

East Coast Radio reports that the man and his girlfriend are Ndebele author and activist, Thando Mahlangu and Nqobile Masuku.

The Clicks manager intervened and the couple continued their shopping. Clicks have laid a complaint against the centre manager and asked for his removal.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbs Wire on Today with Kieno Kammies in the audio below:




