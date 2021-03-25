'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women
Russia’s Eurovision entry is being examined by that country’s “Investigative Committee” for lyrics deemed “illegal”.
The Investigative Committee probes major crimes in Russia.
The Russian Union of Orthodox Women approached the Committee, fearing that singer Manizha’s song “Russian Woman” incites hatred towards men.
They want the government to ban the song and its video.
The feminist singer is set to perform her hit in May during the 2021 edition, hosted in the Netherlands.
In the song, the 29-year-old Manizha praises Russian women for their strength and urges them to defy patriarchal views of beauty and childbearing.
“You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight,” sings Manizha.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
It’s a grower! By May, maybe we’ll love that song! Maybe.Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
She’s loud! And she supports the LGBT community. As a result, hard-line nationalist politicians, and commentators in Russia – there are rather a lot of them – are having a go, sending hating emails and death threats…Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
I know now who to vote for! … Good on her!Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:15].
