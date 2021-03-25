Streaming issues? Report here
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?

25 March 2021 10:23 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
covid
Flexform architecture
hybrid functionality
bricks-and-mortar
retail spaces

Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.

Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard, talks to Refilwe Moloto about flexiform architecture and says it is a trend that has been developing for some time.

As times change, also driven by the Covid pandemic, elements such as white elephant stadiums and ghost malls remaining as they are, are no longer accepted as inevitable.

You have got spaces that need to be reinvented because of the fact that either there is no longer enough foot traffic or people are working from home and office spaces are no longer being utilised.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

Flexiform architecture is really becoming the future of spaces by providing additional flexibility.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

Architects and space designers are employing hybridised design which allows for adaptable multi-purpose use.

What that means is we are just seeing is spaces being built with the ability to change the space depending on what their usages are.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

He cites an example he loves of Virgil Abloh’s Off-White flagship in Miami.

It was designed with adaptation in mind, explains McFaydon. The space reimagines the traditional bricks-and-mortar store and incorporates a world of digital retail. It opened in August 2020 and is a flexible amalgam of retail operations and cultural events.

The design can accommodate everything from a runway show or a music concert to a café or an e-commerce fulfillment centre.

Ryan McFadyen, Co-founder and Head of Strategy - Have You Heard

McFadyen describes another example, as Architecture studio Populous, faced with white Elephant stadia around the world, unveiled plans for a multipurpose arena in March 2021, and is being created to host everything from operas to esports tournaments and is projected to open in 2025.

The keyword for the future is hybrid functionality.

Listen to the interview with Ryan McFadyen in the audio below:




